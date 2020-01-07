Leicester City v Aston Villa Preview: Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Leicester City will contest the first leg of a Carabao Cup Semi-Final against five time winners Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Villa progressed through to the last four after beating a reserve Liverpool side 5-0 at Villa Park, whilst Leicester beat Everton on penalties at Goodison Park.

The Foxes haven't reached the semi final stage of the competition since the start of the millennium. They got the better of Villa over two semi-final legs as they went on to win the League Cup for a third time, beating Tranmere 2-1 at Wembley.

Villa have played two League Cup semi finals in the past decade. In 2010, Villa beat Blackburn before crashing out in the 2013 competition to Bradford City at the same stage, who later lost 5-0 in the final against Swansea.

Team News

Brendan Rodgers no fresh injury concerns apart from Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic.

Dean Smith will have to contend without Tom Heaton and Wesley for the first time after the two summer signings picked up season ending knee injuries at Turf Moor last time out.

Tyrone Mings could make his first appearance in the competition this season. The defender returned in the win at Burnley after missing much of December through picking up a hamstring problem in a loss to opponents Leicester.

Leicester's predicted XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans, Ndidi, Vardy

Aston Villa's predicted XI: Nyland, Elmohamady, Chester, Mings, Hause, Targett, Luiz, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Grealish, Kodjia

Head to Head

Leicester comfortably beat Villa 4-1 away from home last month. Goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho secured all three points for Rodgers' high flying Foxes.

Villa haven't won at the King Power Stadium since 2006, a win that came in the League Cup. Though the Villans have lost on both of their last two visit to Leicester, with both loses coming in 2015.

What the managers say

After beating Burnley last time out, Dean Smith quashed any rumours of a managerial switch at Villa Park.

He spoke to the Express & Star: "People say you are under pressure because you have lost five out of six games.

“Listen, you are under pressure if you have won five out of six games in this league.

“I never worry about what I can’t control. All you can control is getting the players to go out and put performances in, what you do on the training ground and who you bring in.

“You learn that very quickly. I learned it when I was an assistant to Martin Ling at Leyton Orient.”