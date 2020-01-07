Brendan Rodgers: "We have to stay calm"

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called for his players to be not be overwhelmed by the occasion as they face Aston Villa in the first leg of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Foxes will play in front of their own fans at the King Power Stadium in the first leg and look to have one foot in the final before the return leg at Villa Park in two weeks time.

Wednesday's fixture will also be the first semi-final Leicester have played for 20 years - which saw them advance through to the League Cup final, where they would beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 at the old Wembley thanks to a Matt Elliott brace.

'We hope to take an advantage to the second leg'

Ahead of the cup tie on Wednesday, Leicester boss Rodgers believes that the tie will have a different feel to it although his side will take confidence from the last meeting against Dean Smith's Villa - where they romped to a convincing 4-1 win.

"They are different but you gain confidence when you play well against an opponent." Rodgers said when speaking to Leicestershire Live.

"We’ve got to stay calm. You have to respect the opposition. We hope to take an advantage to the second leg.

"In the cup competitions so far, the players have been brilliant. It is a tough fixture, but it will be tough for Aston Villa as well."

'Let's create a new history'

Like Foxes fans, Rodgers is also keen to see his Leicester side achieve domestic success and says his full focus is on getting to the final and creating a winning legacy.

The 46-year-old said: "I’m aware that the club hasn’t been to a final for nearly 20 years, so let’s get there then.

"Let’s not worry about the past, let’s create a new history, but not worry about what has gone before.

"It’s nice to have something tangible to show for progress. You can still do great work and not win, but our ambition is to win.

"You’ve got to get to the final first. We’ve got a tough game over two legs. Our focus is getting to the final, then it’s a 50/50 chance."