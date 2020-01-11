Manchester City Women 3 - 1 Everton match report: Bremer excels in comfortable win

Manchester City side without Ellen White set themselves up with Jill Scott effectively playing on the right, Lauren Hemp on the left-wing, anda front two of Pauline Bremer and Georgia Stanway spearheading the attack.

Everton did not have their crucial striker Chloe Kelly in Satuday night's game, with the 21-year-old not even named on the bench. New signing Izzy Christiansen also missed the fixture, and is still yet to make her debut for the Merseyside based team.

The match

The toffees nearly made an immediate impact to the game, showing their intent less than 30 seconds from kickoff, when Everton attacker Hannah Cain's inch-perfect shot from range was tipped onto the bar by the fingertips of Ellie Roebuck.

On the 18th minute mark, Pauline Bremer did what she does best, the German international making it eight goals in as many games for herself this season. Latching onto a bobbling ball played across the box by Caroline Weir, the 23-year-old chipped the ball over a diving Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Bremer has the best goals to game ratio out of any player in Nick Cushing's side, and has proved well to the blues' boss that she deserves the gametime. It will be exciting to see how the rest of the season pans out for her, as this is her first full campaign with the blues. Even though she signed in 2017, a horrific double leg break sustained against Everton ruled her out for over a year, and she has taken a while to get back to her scoring ways.

Second half

It did not take long for City to double their lead. Receiving the ball from a good pass by youngster Lauren Hemp, Pauline Bremer shifted it onto her stronger right foot before unleashing a curling effort into the top-right corner.

Just as happened early on in the first half, Hannah Cain came close to scoring from long range once again. On the stroke of 60 minutes, she beat Demi Stokes and fired a rifled shot towards the top-right corner, only to bedenied by the woodwork.

To say that Pauline Bremer was excellent is an understatement, and she came close to netting a goal of the season contender in the 63rd minute. Wonderful acrobatics found resulted in her latching onto a ball with a bicycle kick, but her shot thundered against the bar and then out.

Their high octane form carried on from that, and central defender Gemma Bonner soon made it three, bundling in Caroline Weir's free-kick at the near post from a very tight angle.

Now deployed in a wing-back position, natural striker Janine Beckie saw her effort cleared off the line by Lucy Graham in the 80th minute.

As the clock wound down, the Toffees found a consolation goal as Georgia Stanway turned the ball into her own net, but it proved to be inconsequential for the game.

Takeaways from the match

Bremer excellent as always

It has become very clear, especially over the past week, that Pauline Bremer is one of the top young names to watch out for in the Women's Super League. Her goalscoring form is unrivaled in the division, and she is soon becoming a player who is regarded in a similar light to that of Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr.

Throughout the rest of the season, the German international could prove to be crucial in City's bid for the domestic title.

City's new tactics shine

Nick Cushing seems to have implemented a number of changes to what he would orginarily choose in terms of tactics, but those that have been applied against Tottenham and Everton have certaintly rewarded the blues.

Their football has become a lot more direct than it was in the past, and the addition of Pauline Bremer up top has complimented Lauren Hemp's exquisite wing play perfectly.

Standout player: Pauline Bremer

A large portion talk of the women's football community on Saturday night will be relating to the 23-year-old's immense form, and rightly so.

Her attacking prowess has already been detailed extensively, and it is difficult to see if there will be an end to her goalscoring form. She shone against Everton, and could be clinical against the relatively weak defence of Birmingham City next weekend.