Millwall 2-0 Reading: Bodvarsson breaks  his league duck against his former club as Lions surge continues.

Millwall continued their surge towards the Championship play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Reading at The Den.

Story of the game

It was a game of few clear cut chances. Neither side actually managed a clear cut chance until the second half.

Millwall were the better side for the most part. Tom Bradshaw felt he should have had a penalty in the 18th minute but instead the striker was booked for diving.

Mahlon Romeo saw an effort go just over the bar. Bradshaw then had the best chance off the half. A Millwall corner found it's way to the striker inside the six yard box but he headed straight at Royals keeper Rafael Cabral.

The hosts dominated the second period and finally found a way through after 71 minutes. Matt Smith eventually turning the ball home after good work from Connor Mahoney and Jed Wallace.

11 minutes later the lead doubled. Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson was played by Wallace and opened his league account for Lions against his former employers.

Takeaways

Lions belief kept them going

It was not the best first half of football by any means. Both sides struggled to really get the ball moving on what is a difficult surface to play on at the moment. Millwall were the better side for the most if not the whole game but found those clear cut chances hard to come by in the first half.

First league goal for Bodvarsson

It was written in the stars wasn't it? No league goal all season but his former club come to town and he finds the net. It's been a tough period for the Icelandic International since his arrival at The Den but he will be happier now he has his first league goal. Could that be the first of many as the surge up the table continues.

Team News

New signing Ryan Woods went straight into the Millwall starting line up as Gary Rowett reverted to a 4-4-2 formation. He replaced Shaun Williams who was sent off at Stoke last weekend and will now serve a three -match suspension after the club’s appeal to reduce his ban failed.

Shane Ferguson replaced Connor Mahoney who dropped to the bench. Smith returned to the starting line-up, partnering Bradshaw up front with Alex Pearce dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Reading named an unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest in their last league outing.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, J Wallace, Woods, Molumby Ferguson, Smith, Bradshaw. Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Mitchell, Skalak, Mahoney, O’Brien Bodvarsson

Reading: Rafael, Gunter, Morrison, Moore, Baldock, Swift, EJaria, Meite, Blackett, Adam, Pele Subs: Walker, Miazga, Rinomhota, Obita, McCleary, Mcintyre, Puscas