Leeds United vs Millwall preview: Whites aim to stop the rot against play-off hungry Lions

Leeds United fans are beginning to get a sense of Championship deja vu in recent weeks, with their side picking up just six points from the last twenty-one available.

Last campaign they narrowly missed out on automatic promotion before failing to make the play-off final in a dramatic semi-final against Derby County.

With Marcelo Beilsa remaining at the helm, United fans were hopeful, as well as expectant, that this year things would be easier. However, with the recent poor run of form they have seen to third placed Fulham slip from nine points to just three.

Whilst there is plenty of time for things to turn around, given a newfound reputation of crumbling under pressure, Leeds will be hoping to stop the rot sooner rather than later.

As for Tuesday’s opposition, Millwall under Gary Rowett are on fire.

The London side sit eighth in the league and despite pre-season predictions they may struggle towards the foot of the table, the Lions are just two points behind Preston North End who occupy the final play-off spot.

When the two sides met earlier in the season it was the home fans who were in ecstasy at The Den. A Leeds side down to ten men conceded a dubious penalty which subsequently aided Millwall on their way to a 2-1 win.

Current Form

As mentioned, Leeds are having a torrid time in the promotion race.

However, despite picking up just one win in their last seven league matches, they remain in the top two just one point behind league leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Last time out the Whites fell 1-0 to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, with Nakhi Wells scoring a contentious goal for the home side.

Things went from bad to worse for Leeds when star midfielder Kalvin Phillips lunged in dangerously on Geoff Cameron, thus receiving his marching orders late on in the second half.

The midfielder, who is being touted for Gareth Southgate’s next England squad in March, will be a huge miss for Leeds who now must play three games without there defensive linchpin.

Millwall will be focused on their own game however, a point or more against Leeds will make it seven games without defeat for the Lions.

At the weekend Millwall hosted Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, falling 2-0 and thus being dumped out of the FA Cup. The result was only the third time Rowett has lost since being appointed Millwall manager back in October.

When Rowett took over the side were lingering in the bottom half of the table, just five points above the relegation zone.

If the league began the day after Rowett joined the club, Millwall would be sat second in the table, a point better off than Tuesday’s opposition Leeds United.

What to Expect

Much of the discontent at Leeds in recent weeks has been for the same reason which saw them fail to earn promotion last season.

The White’s have an unwanted tendency to dictate the game for ninety minutes yet fail to finish their chances.

At home this season, they have averaged 60% possession and over sixteen shots, topping the division in bot categories. However, with only nineteen home goals they rank thirteenth in the league.

The frustration may continue against Millwall at Elland Road; only Brentford have conceded less goals than Millwall since the new boss took charge and the Lions will fancy their chances at keeping Leeds out as well.

However, it’s offensively where Millwall will have to take their opportunities. Leeds boast the second best defence in the division, conceding just twenty-four goals, however, they have failed to keep in clean sheet in their last seven outings.

Millwall must look to punish the Whites with set pieces. Thirteen of Millwall’s thirty-six goals this season have come through these means- the second-best record from set pieces in the division.

Leeds however are criminally bad at defending dead ball situations. Twelve goals, half of the amount conceded all season, have come from set-pieces and penalties, a clear opportunity for teams to hurt the supposedly solid side.

Key Men

Leeds are in desperate need of creativity at the moment and with Pablo Hernandez back to full fitness a moment of magic from their Spanish wizard may be enough to see off Millwall.

Hernandez has three goals and four assists for Leeds this season despite long-term injury issues, United will be looking to Hernandez to unlock the Millwall defence.

Leeds have notably failed to kill of games, with Patrick Bamford taking the flack for some lacklustre performances up top. The striker is United’s top scorer this season with ten, a figure which could be a lot higher if not for missed chances.

Therefore, the home fans will be pleased the latest signing of French U-21 international Jean-Kevin Augustin has gone through in time for the player to be included in Tuesday’s matchday squad. Whilst it’s unlikely Bielsa will drop Bamford, Augustin will add power and flair coming of the bench.

As for Millwall, winger Jed Wallace has taken the plaudits on more than one occasion this season for the Lions.

The 25-years-old is enjoying his best season at this level, scoring nine goals and claiming eight assists the winger is likely to be the danger man on Tuesday night.

In order to stop Leeds playing new signing Ryan Woods will be key in the centre of the park. Woods was signed on loan from struggling Stoke City and made an immediate impact on his debut making four tackles over the ninety minutes.