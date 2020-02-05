Norwich City boss Daniel Farke hints at summer business

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has said that the club are already pressing ahead with transfer plans for the summer.

The club completed moves for Ondrej Duda, Lukas Rupp, Sam McCallum and Melvin Sitti during January, while they were also linked with a move for Luxembourg international Daniel Sinani.

Summer plans start now

In his press conference this week, Farke said: "We're working on a few things for the summer, because we definitely have to be prepared for different scenarios.

We're looking forward to attracting some top class players but also some young talents, or projects, like the signing of Sam and Melvin.

Let's speak about a player when something is signed and 100% completed; when everything is really fully agreed and we are allowed to speak about the player. In the same way I would expect that to be the case for one of our own players."

Farke remains focused on Premier League

Norwich are currently bottom of the Premier League table with just 13 matches to play, a challenging seven points adrift of safety, having picked up six points from their last six games.

"I think it's also quite important that especially Stuart [Webber], in his sporting director role and with his scouting team, is planning for the mid to long term," Farke added.

"I'm also involved but my focus right now is totally on the short term success."