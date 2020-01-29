Norwich City sign 19-year-old midfielder Melvin Sitti who heads back to Sochaux on loan

Norwich City have completed the signing of Sochaux midfielder Melvin Sitti, with the 19-year-old agreeing to a four-year contract at Carrow Road.

Sitti is the Canaries' third signing of the January transfer, following the additions of Onrej Duda and Lukas Rupp.

The French youngster will return to Sochaux on loan for the remainder of the season, before joining up with the Norwich squad in the summer.

Sitti joins Norwich but heads home on loan

Sitti has made 13 appearances for Sochaux in Ligue 2 since making his debut last year.

Speaking to the official Norwich City website, Sitti said: "I'm very happy and glad to sign for this club.

"I'm so happy to be a part of the Norwich City family. I chose Norwich because I love the way they play. I'm a big fan of the stadium as well. I have taken time to talk to my family and friends and I think it's the best choice for me to come here.

"In football, it's always difficult to change. But that's life and this choice is a positive one. I think I'm going to be very happy here. I'm going back to Sochaux to get more experience. I hope to play more games and then I hope I can come back next season and be ready to help the team.

"I can't wait to be here next summer. Before that, I have to achieve my goals in Sochaux by playing more games. But when I come back, I will be ready."

Farke excited by prospect of Sitti

Norwich boss Daniel Farke added: "Melvin is a very exciting player. He's young, talented and we believe he has real potential.

"He's had some very good experience of first team football in France. We'll give him the time to further develop and an opportunity to impress.

"We're really looking forward to seeing how much further on Melvin can progress and we're all excited to welcome him to Norwich City."