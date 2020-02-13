Memorable Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Leicester City - Heskey brace leads Foxes to victory

Leicester City are back in action after the winter break on Friday evening as they travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The two sides couldn’t be separated on the first game of the season at the King Power Stadium. Despite many chances for both teams and a disallowed goal for Willy Boly, the deadlock couldn’t be broken and the teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

With the reverse fixture in sight, we look back to 1996 when Leicester travelled to the West Midlands to face former Foxes manager, Mark McGhee’s Wolves side.

A half of goalkeeping errors

Wolves took the lead through a header by Steve Bull. Leicester goalkeeper Kevin Poole attempted to collect a cross into the area but he was unable to grasp the ball and it fell for Bull who easily headed home.

However, the Foxes bounced back with an equaliser. It was Mike Stowell who made the mistake this time. The now Leicester goalkeeping coach tried to punch clear but he failed to get a good connection and the ball dropped kindly for Iwan Roberts who brilliantly lobbed his shot into the empty net.

The home side managed to regain the lead before half time. A free kick was whipped into the area and Bryan Law headed home. This goal would be Law’s first and only goal for Wolves.

Leicester turn it around

Emile Heskey scored his first of the game to level once again for Martin O’Neill’s side. Stowell sprinted out of his goal to clear but he left himself no chance of beating the youngster to the ball and he easily flicked his header into the back of the net.

The comeback was completed by Heskey, who claimed his second and Leicester’s third of the game. Jamie Lawrence found himself free on the right hand side of the box and his low cross was met by the striker who struck the ball into the roof of the net.

This goal was enough to seal the win for the away side, leaving the home fans disappointed with their team’s performance.