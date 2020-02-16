Chelsea v Man Utd could determine Jadon Sancho's future

Manchester United face Chelsea on Monday night but there's more than just three points up for grabs.

The two clubs are currently battling for a place in the top four and they have both been strongly linked with a move for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho's incredible form

Sancho has become one of the hottest properties in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a phenomenal season so far and has 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

His performances have helped propel Dortmund to a title challenge and they are also set to face PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Several clubs are now targeting Sancho's signature but the Bundesliga side are not prepared to sell their star man for less than £100million.

United's top-four battle

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming season so far and their top-four hopes are looking increasingly fragile.

Ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, United are ninth in the league table, six points behind the Blues in fourth place.

A defeat to Chelsea on Monday night would then leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a mountain to climb ahead of the final 12 games of the season.

United can still qualify for the Champions League through winning the Europa League, but they could face teams like Inter Milan and Ajax in the knockout stages.

Therefore, it is imperative that United get three points against Chelsea in order to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Sancho's decision

Solskjaer plans to complete a major rebuild at Old Trafford and has reportedly targeted up to four new signings.

But missing out on the top four this season would ensure that United find it difficult to get top targets like Sancho in the summer.

Of course, Champions League football is not the be-all and end-all of a player’s decision to move clubs and United have signed Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria without it.

However, Sancho will have plenty of potential suitors from all across Europe and they'll all be able to offer him Champions League football.

The England international is unlikely to drop down to the Europa League when he is accomplished at the highest level so convincing him to join United without Champions League football won't be easy.

Missing out on Europe's premier club competition for a second consecutive season would also have other major consequences for United.

Their failure on the pitch could see sponsors pull out of the club and that drop in revenue will only lead to United falling further behind their rivals.

Overall, Champions League qualification is vital for both United's short-term targets and their-long term success.