Blues Connections: Five Players who have played for Chelsea and Tottenham

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur have built an increasingly hostile relationship over the years. With tensions rising ahead of the London derby, we take a look at players who have fought for either side of the battlefield.

From William Gallas to Gus Poyet, a correlation between the number of trophies won and when you played for the Blues or Spurs becomes progressively evident.

This fixture puts pride is on the line. Where winners are separated from losers and heroes can turn into rivals…

Familiar Faces in opposing dugouts

The stakes have risen. It begins in the dugout. Apprentice against former manager. Two professionals with an underlying love for the beautiful game who once fought on the frontline side by side.

Frank Lampard vs Jose Mourinho. Two serial winners.

Embed from Getty Images

Mourinho began his reign in South West London in July 2004 where he won seven trophies in three seasons before leaving for Inter Milan.

However, his love story with Chelsea had not finished. He had just begun the first chapter. The Portuguese tactical technician soon returned to Chelsea in July 2013 where he went on to plant his legacy. Mourinho added a third Premier League title to his collection along with a third FA Cup.

After his departure, for years many had thought his time in London was wrapped up. But no. Spurs came calling and Mourinho was back in London. Not in Blue. In White.

William Gallas

William Gallas embarked on his Chelsea career in 2001 when Marseille accepted an estimated bid of £8 million for the young defender.

The former France international went on to make 225 appearances for the Blues – more than any other club he played for. Gallas picked up two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Community Shield during his time in South West London.

Embed from Getty Images

He later ventured into North London, where he signed for Spurs from Arsenal on a free transfer. At Spurs, Gallas made 78 appearances often captaining Tottenham – most notably to the Champions League Quarter-Finals in 2011.

The Frenchman scored his only goal in white against Chelsea, albeit, in a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Glenn Hoddle

With loyalties to either side, Glenn Hoddle made over 400 combined appearances between Chelsea and Tottenham throughout his playing career.

The now retired and 62-year-old midfielder won two FA Cups and the UEFA Super Cup with Spurs. He also scored 88 goals over a 12-year tenure.

Six years after leaving North London, Hoddle delved in South West London. He became player-manager at the Blues which saw him lead Chelsea to a FA Cup Final in 1994.

Embed from Getty Images

Carlo Cudicini

Carlo Cudicini has played between the sticks for both Spurs and the Blues totalling over 150 combined appearances.

The Italian shot-stopper made his breakthrough into English football upon initially signing for the Blues on loan in 1999. The deal soon became permanent and Cudicini enjoyed ten years with Chelsea before leaving for Spurs.

Embed from Getty Images

He was often utilised as the second or third-choice goalkeeper and made just 19 appearances for Tottenham.

Terry Venables

Having joined Chelsea at the age of just 15-years-old, Terry Venables went on to make 202 appearances in Blue before travelling north across London to join Tottenham.

The illustrious professional, earned his stripes at the age of just 15 with Chelsea in an attempt to break into the starting eleven. Venables’ debut was highly anticipated and left many impressed as newspapers labelled him the new ‘Duncan Edwards’.

Embed from Getty Images

Before leaving Chelsea, Venables won the League Cup beating Leicester City in a two-legged final. Spurs signed the midfielder for £80,000 and made his debut in the North London Derby which saw Arsenal walk away victors.

Gus Poyet

Gus Poyet signed for Chelsea on a free transfer in 1997, where he went on to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup with the Blues. Four years later, the Uruguayan midfielder joined Spurs where he subsequently retired before moving into management.

The goal-scoring midfielder had many memorable moments in a Blues shirt including THAT famous scissor-kick against Sunderland in 1999.

Poyet then joined Spurs, where he would soon retire, directly from Chelsea for £2 million in May 2001.