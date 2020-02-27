Blues Connections: Five players to have played for Bournemouth and Chelsea

Chelsea travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Cherries have won the last two meetings between the sides, snatching a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in December 11 months after putting four past Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea last season.

Ahead of their latest clash, with Frank Lampard's blues looking to secure a top 4 finish and Eddie Howe's men aiming to seal their top flight status, here are five players that represented both sides.

Nathan Ake

Dutch international Nathan Ake was a member of Chelsea's youth academy from the age of 16.

He made his first-team debut in a boxing day fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road in 2012, a game that finished 1-0 to the visitors thanks to a Juan Mata goal.

Ake won the club's Young Player of the Year award at the end of that campaign and over the next few years had loan spells at Reading and newly-promoted Watford for the duration of the 2015/16 season.

The defender was loaned out to Bournemouth the following season and impressed so much that he earned a recall from then Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte, halfway through the season.

Ake only made five appearances for his parent club following the recall, but one of them came in the FA Cup semi-final triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth secured Ake's £20 million signature in the summer of 2017 and he has been a regular for the south coast side ever since.

Christian Atsu

Atsu signed for Chelsea from Porto on a five-year deal ahead of the 2013/14 season. Already a Ghana international, the 21-year old winger was a player many had high hopes for.

His time as a Chelsea player was defined by a series of loan spells, beginning with a spell at Vitesse where he managed five goals in 30 appearances.

Atsu spent the 2014/15 season at Goodison Park with Everton but only featured five times for the toffees and failed to register a goal.

His next loan spell was even more disappointing, failing to make an a league appearance during the half season he spent at Bournemouth, before finishing the 2015/16 season on loan at Malaga.

Atsu, who has been a Newcastle United player since 2016, never made an official appearance for Chelsea.

Asmir Begovic

The Bosnian goalkeeper signed for Chelsea from Stoke City at the start of the 2015/16 season following Petr Cech's departure.

He was signed as back-up to first choice keeper Thibaut Courtois, but a lengthy injury to Courtois meant that Begovic played more games during his debut season than Jose Mourinho would have intended.

Begovic made his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite winning the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, Begovic wanted to be more than an understudy joined Bournemouth a few months later in the hopes of getting regular first-team football.

Begovic spent the first half of this season on loan at Qarabag and is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Dominic Solanke

Solanke had been a member of Chelsea's academy since 2004 and signed his first professional contract in September 2014.

The Englishman was held in high regard at youth level, scoring goals for the national team from U16 up to U21 level.

Jose Mourinho gave the striker his Chelsea first-team debut in October 2014 in a 6-0 UEFA Champions League victory over NK Maribor.

During a loan spell at Vitesse for the 2015/16, Solanke made 25 appearances and scored seven goals.

After his contract at Chelsea was allowed to expire in 2017, Solanke signed for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

His time with the reds was shortlived, making 21 appearances and managing only a single goal, before signing for Bournemouth on the 4th of January 2019.

Ryan Bertrand

Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand signed for Chelsea from Gillingham in 2005.

His first of many loans as blue came during the 2006/07 season where he made just five appearances for then League One Bournemouth.

This was largely down to an ruptured spleen injury he suffered in a reserve match.

The fullback has definetly grown in stature since then and was most notably a part of the starting XI that beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final of 2012.

He has been a key part of Southampon's back four since leaving the blues in February 2015.