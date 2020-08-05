Youth Watch: Teden Mengi makes Manchester United debut as Chong shows good glimpses

Manchester United beat Austrian opponents LASK 2-1 at Old Trafford to book their place in the Europa League quarter-final stage in an uncomfortable win that saw Tahith Chong and debutant Teden Mengi make substitute appearances.

Whilst it was not the youth-filled side that many expected, 20-year old Chong and 18-year old Mengi were given opportunities to show their ability and here is how they faired on the night.

Tahith Chong (72' substitute)

Despite playing out of position at left-back having come on for Brandon Williams, the Dutchman showed glimpses of his ability up and down the left flank.

To have been able to produce an acceptable performance and not put a foot wrong when thrown into a team that seemed to be on different wavelengths are positives in their own right, but Chong went a step beyond that. He displayed a great turn of pace and a willingness to get the ball to his feet and take defenders on whilst also showing a great work ethic to track back and cover when LASK went on the counter.

Although it would have been nice to see him get at least a half and playing in a more advanced position, there is no doubt he did himself justice with tonight's performance.

Perhaps more to come.

Rating: 7/10

Debut for 18-year-old local lad Teden Mengi

Teden Mengi (84' substitute)

From the teenager's short cameo it was clear to see why he has been given his debut tonight.

Having only played a total of nine minutes, Mengi did not really have a lot to do, but that should not take away from his promising debut. The little action that he faced was well dealt with as he got close to his man, did not give him any room to manoeuvre and swept up any loose balls.

Ultimately, however, a nine-minute appearance is not really enough to be able to make a proper judgement of a player who seemingly has more to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rating: 6/10

Academy graduates will have to wait for chances now

The pair may have further caught the interest of their manager off the back of tonights performance.

However, with any future fixtures in this season's Europa League being of higher importance to United, Chong and Mengi could have to wait for their next first team appearance.