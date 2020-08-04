Manchester United vs LASK Linz Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news and Solskjaer press conference

Manchester United will resume their Europa League campaign on Wednesday night versus Austrian side, LASK.

United go into this second leg five goals to the good and are expected to field a side filled with youth.

There is no doubt this cup competition has lost some 'pull' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as they have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League with a third-place finish in the Premier League. But one benefit for Solskjaer is that he can give vital experience to his youngsters.

Like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood scored his first professional goal in this competition, the eighteen-year-old has now scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Team news

United's full Europa League squad has been announced: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop, Ethan Laird, Teden Mengi, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Ethan Galbraith, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Odion Ighalo.

The updated roster includes Teden Mengi and Ethan Laird as the injured Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe are set to miss out. Mengi is the Under-18s captain and the central defender is rumoured to make his first-team debut for United on Wednesday evening.

United predicted lineup: Romero, Laird, Bailly, Mengi, Williams, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Chong, Ighalo

LASK predicted lineup: Schlager, Wiesinger, Trauner, Andrade, Ranftl, Holland, Michorl, Renner, Tetteh, Frieser, Klauss

The previous encounter

This second leg fixture comes five months after the first due to the ongoing global pandemic. The first leg was played behind closed doors and saw United demolish the Austrian side 5-0. Goals from Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Greenwood and Andrea Pereira helped Solskjaer's side cruise to victory back in March.

Unless LASK can pull off a miracle away win, United will progress to the quarter-final which will be played in Germany next week against either either Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir.

Where to watch

The second leg will be televised on BT Sport with a kick-off time of 8:00 pm.