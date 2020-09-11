Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow sign long-term deals at Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has been given another massive boost in terms of his squad this week, as midfielder Isaac Hayden and goalkeeper Karl Darlow have both signed new long-term contracts at the club.

Hayden has signed a six-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2026 - whilst Darlow has signed a five-year contract, which means he will remain on Tyneside until 2025.

Hayden joined The Toon from Arsenal in 2016 and has been a regular in the starting line-up ever since his arrival.

Karl Darlow arrived with now club-captain Jamaal Lascelles in 2014 from Nottingham Forest, with his most impressive season coming in the Championship title-winning campaign under former manager Rafa Benitez.

The contract extension of Hayden in particular may come to a surprise to people, especially after the player has in the past expressed his wishes to leave the club and move back closer to his home in London.

Both players extending their stays at Newcastle are significant in their own way - with Darlow now the makeshift number one goalkeeper due to Martin Dubravka's injury, and Hayden now really pushing towards a potential place in Gareth Southgate's England setup for Euro 2021.

Hayden: 'It's great to have this agreed before the start of the season'

On his new contract, Isaac Hayden said: "I'm delighted.

"It shows a lot of loyalty and commitment from both sides.

"It's great to have agreed this before the start of the season and we can focus on getting the football right and getting as high up the Premier League table as we can."

Embed from Getty Images

Darlow: 'I'm really happy to have extended my stay'

Karl Darlow said: "I'm really happy to have extended my stay.

"I've had five very good years and things are very positive here, especially with the new players coming in.

"There's a buzz around the place and that's great going into a new season. I'm happy to get sorted and give myself something to really get my teeth into."

Embed from Getty Images

Bruce: 'We have had a very good week'

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce added: "I've been impressed with Karl.

"He hasn't played a lot because of the performances of Martin Dúbravka, but he's a very, very good goalkeeper and I'm delighted to tie him up.

"I'm delighted with Isaac too. He's a 25-year-old midfielder with his best years ahead of him.

"I know it has been a little bit on-off in terms of his future, so I'm very pleased he has committed himself to the club.

"We have had a very good week and a very good window with the players we have brought in, but the business we have done in terms of keeping players here has been very important too."

Embed from Getty Images