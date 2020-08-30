Five Wolves players that have played For England

Following Conor Coady's first call up to England, it means that a Wolves player has been called up to this international side for the first time since Matt Jarvis, nine years ago.

Here, VAVEL UK takes a look at five Wolves players in the past who have gone on to represent England.

Billy Wright

Without a doubt, Wright was the most successful player the Wanderers had within the ranks who went on to play for the Three Lions.

The centre back was with Wolves for the entirety of his career, lasting from 1939-1959 and in that time he made an incredible 541 appearances for the club.

Wright earned himself a call up to England and made his debut in 1946 where he went on to make a whopping 105 caps in the 13 years that he spent at the club, and at this time he was the first player to play 100 games for the Three Lions.

To this day, he is the ninth most capped England player, and of those games, he captained the side in 90 of them, which is the joint amount of times alongside Bobby Moore that a player has captained the England national side.

Ron Flowers

Flowers broke into the Wolves squad in 1952 and in his 15 year spell at the club he made 515 appearances, scoring 37 goals in that time while winning three league championships and an FA Cup.

The midfielder first played for England in 1955 and he played a decent 49 games for the club, netting ten times in the 12 years that he spent here.

Flowers was in fact that part of the 1966 squad that won the World Cup and despite not making a single appearance in this tournament, going into it he was the oldest and the earliest capped member of the entire squad.

Bert Williams

Williams was a goalkeeper who spent 14 years at Wolves from 1945 until 1959, making 420 appearances in that time.

In his spell at Wolves he won the 1949 FA Cup and the Football League First Division in the 1953-54 campaign.

It was actually his contribution in this FA Cup triumph that lead to his England debut in 1949, and for the Three Lions he went on to play 24 times.

He was selected as the first choice goalkeeper in the 1950 World Cup - a tournament in which England suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against USA in the group stages.

Steve Bull

Bull is one of the most successful players to play for Wolves as he remains their all time top goalscorer with a very impressive 306 goals.

He was with the Wanderers for 13 years from 1986-1999 and he also holds the club record of the most amount of hat- tricks by one player with 18.

Bull also netted the most amount of goals in one campaign when he scored 52 goals in the 1987/88 season.

Therefore, due to his potent goalscoring threat, he made his England debut in 1989 but he only featured 13 times scoring four goals in that period.

His first goal came on his debut against Scotland, then he netted a brace in a friendly against Czechoslovakia with his final England goal coming against Tunisia.

Consequently, his goalscoring form earned him a call up to their World Cup squad in 1990 where he made four appearances - three as a substitute and one as a starter against Egypt.

Matt Jarvis

The winger was within Wolves' ranks for five years from 2007-2012, where he made 175 appearances and scored 28 goals assisting 36 times.

He is in fact the last player for Wolves to have featured for England, which came back all the way back in 2011.

However, he only made one appearance which came against Ghana on the 29th March 2011 in an international friendly, where he came on as a substitute in the 70th minute.