Manchester City vs Leicester City preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Leicester City return their focus towards the Premier League as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City.

Both teams had varying successes in the Carabao Cup midweek, with City overcoming Bournemouth to reach the fourth round, while Leicester were knocked out of the competition by Arsenal.

As for the sides' league starts, both teams have 100% records so far, with the Citizens defeating Woverhampton Wanderers in their first game of the season last weekend, while Leicester beat West Bromwich Albion and Burnley to reach the summit of the table at the end of match week two.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

The home side come into the game without a recognised striker due to Gabriel Jesus joining Sergio Aguero on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against Wolves. Liam Delap could make his Premier League debut after impressing in the cup.

They will also be without Aymeric Laporte after the defender returned to training too soon before the match due to an isolation period, leaving them with only 13 fit senior players to call upon.

Foxes midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be out for up to 12 weeks due to requiring surgery on an abductor injury.

Nampalys Mendy is expected to continue in defensive midfield in Ndidi's absence, while Jonny Evans returns from his suspension into the position that the Nigerian was filling in for at the start of the season.

Ricardo Pereira has returned to training as his recovery from his ACL injury continues, though this match comes too soon for the right back.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Torres, Sterling, Mahrez.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Praet; Barnes, Vardy, Maddison.

Last meeting

The last meeting between the sides came in February at the King Power Stadium, with second placed City coming out on top 1-0 against third placed Leicester.

Both sides missed big chances, with Jamie Vardy hitting the woodwork, while Kasper Schmeichel denied Aguero from the penalty spot.

The moment of the match came in the 80th minute, with former fox Riyad Mahrez gliding through his former team with a surging run before finding substitute Jesus who slotted home to win the match for his side.

Embed from Getty Images

Ones to watch

Without a recognised first team striker, the earnest will be on Raheem Sterling to provide the goals for his side.

The England forward enjoyed his best goalscoring return in the league last season, notching 20 goals, but is yet to get off the mark this season after drawing a blank against Wolves.

Standing in his way will be Evans, who makes his first appearance of the season after returning from suspension.

The centre back will link back up with Caglar Soyuncu, hoping they can reignite the partnership that saw them keep 11 clean sheets in what was one of the most effective defences in the league.

Pre-match thoughts

Despite the selection issues and the tightly packed schedule that his team faces, Pep Guardiola has made it clear that his team should not use it as an excuse.

He stated in his pre-match press conference: “I always thought the situations are the situations and right now that’s what it is.

“We would prefer four or five weeks to prepare but I like to convince to these players, especially at this club or the clubs I came from, that excuses don't exist."

He added: “We have 13 players, we have to win the game. We have many games, we have to win the games.

“We have to do everything to have control as much as possible. Nothing is going to change if we say the opposite - we don't have all the players or time for training so it is what is and we have to move forward.”

“We have the players in the academy to help us.”

Brendan Rodgers, despite conceding that the game against City will present a huge challenge for his side, insisted that they are prepared for the match.

Speaking to LCFC.com, the Leicester boss said: "Manchester City are always difficult to play against. They have world-class players and they’ve got a world-class manager, so that combination always makes it very tough.

"We’re looking forward to the challenge. We’ve gone there over the last few years, one was very close, the other not so close, but these types of games are always great challenges."

He added: "That’s what you want and, for us, we aspire to keep improving and these types of games allow you to do that. It’s a huge challenge, but one which we’re ready for."

How to watch

The game is set to kick off on Sunday 27 September and will be live on Sky Sports.