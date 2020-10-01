The key quotes from Jurgen Klopp's post Arsenal press conference 

It was a rather dull night at Anfield as Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the new season at the familiar hands of Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool's line up was similar to what many had predicted, given Jurgen Klopp's history in the competition. Klopp, however, did catch a few of by surprise as he threw Mohamed Salah into the side.

It was a rather lackluster showing from both sides, neither played with the same intensity that was on show during the clash earlier this week.

The result was a hard one to take for Klopp's men as they had the clearer chances on a night where their clinical nature evaded them.

"I wanted to win both games. We had the 3 points already so now it is an easy decision. I thought we did everything to be a deserved winner.''

The two sides Liverpool have been able to field in the League Cup this season has spoken volumes about the level of squad depth the Reds currently have at their disposal. On a night where Klopp was able to add Salah and Virgil Van Dijk to his ranks, to help mentor the inexperienced side was something that would've been unheard of only a few seasons ago.

In arguably the least important game of the week, Klopp fielded a side more than capable enough of getting the job done over the course of normal time. On a night that had a rather lethargic tone to it for both sides, combined with missed chances- it was certainly a night to forget for those in red.

"Rhys Williams did exceptionally well. Neco too, don't forget he played against Nicolas Pepe who was a big signing. Harry Wilson too, I like a lot of it. But, we lost."

It was however, a another night to remember for young Rhys Williams, who put it another fantastic performance alongside Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. For a player who only made his senior debut for the Reds last week against Lincoln City, he looks like he's being playing at the level for his whole career

It's easy to see why there is so much excitement surrounding the 19 year-olds development at Melwood.

Harry Wilson didn't cover himself in too much glory, on what was more than likely his last appearance in a Liverpool shirt. It was a shame, given that over the past few years there has been so much talk surrounding the Welsh international, with many fans being frustrated that he hasn't been given more opportunities- especially after successful loan spells away from Anfield.

He struggled to find his way into the game, playing off the left of midfield three alongside Marko Grujic and Curtis Jones.

''We have to learn from the game and the boys did really well. Diogo made his 1st start and looked good in a lot of moments. Nice to watch. They did their job."

Klopp was full of praise for Arteta and his side. Although it was two different sides contesting, he had clearly learned from Monday nights game and his side did did a shrewd job on frustrating a much changed Liverpool side.

Liverpool were unable to play through the Arsenal side and thier attacks were mostly limited down the right hand-side, where they didn't have much joy. Arsenal again, showed how they've changed under Arteta, putting in a gritty performance .

They didn't create much going forward- but were disciplined and compact at the back.

"I don't want to say something about [his future]. He is not injured and he didn't do anything wrong. It is the time of year where the manager gets some info and then we have to act."

The Liverpool manager was refusing to give anything away when the topic of conversation moved to the future of Xherdan Shaqiri, who missed out completely tonight - as various news outlets reported that it was due to two clubs enquiring about his services.

Shaqiri has had his injury problems since he moved from Stoke in 2018, but he has certainly contributed whenever he has been called upon.

Klopp seemed to be rather tight lipped on the whole situation, but with the Swiss international missing out tonight it looks like his time on Merseyside could be over.