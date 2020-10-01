The Warmdown: Manchester City sail past Burnley at Turf Moor

Manchester City continued their outstanding form in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, as they thumped fellow Premier League side Burnley by three goals to nil.

A Raheem Sterling brace and a first City goal for summer signing Ferran Torres was enough for Pep Guardiola's side to progress to the Quarter-Final stage, where they will face Arsenal.

The Sterling show

Raheem Sterling was yet to score this season before last night's game but an impressive performance saw the England starlet get two goals on the night and register an assist.

With Pep Guardiola starting Sterling as a striker in a front three he took his chance and had an involvement in all three goals.

Ferran Torres off the mark

It was a poignant night in the career of new signing Fernan Torres who grabbed his first goal in a Sky Blue shirt last night.

A perfectly timed through ball from Raheem Sterling saw Torres played clean through on goal as he slotted it in the bottom right of the goalkeepers net.

Pep described Torres as "clever" in his post match interview and said he played "very well."

Palmer impresses on debut

It was a special night for Cole Palmer and his family as he made his full professional debut for The Citizens starting on the wing in Pep's 4-3-3 formation.

The young 18-year old was praised post match by Pep for his hard work as Pep went onto say: "He has a bright future with this club."

The run continues

City can still boast that they have won every Carabao Cup tie since 2016.

Despite a loss away at Manchester United they still went through meaning they have not lost a single tie since 2016 in the competition.

With the signing of several key players including new defender Ruben Dias, their eyes will be set on the prize for a fourth consecutive year.