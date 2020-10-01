Classic encounter: Wolves 4-4 Fulham

With Wolverhampton Wanderers in action against Fulham on Sunday afternoon, we take a look back at a recent classic between the two sides, which occured in the Championship in December 2016.

Kortney Hause gave Wolves the lead in new manager Paul Lambert's second game at Molineux, before strikes from Stefan Johansen, Floyd Ayite and a stunning Tom Cairney volley put Fulham in the ascendency at half time.

Matt Doherty and Ivan Cavaleiro brought Wolves level before Dave Edwards remarkably gave Wolves the lead on the stroke of 90 minutes, but Ayite broke Molineux hearts in the final minute as he headed past debutant Harry Burgoyne from close range to ensure a point apiece.

Wasteful Wolves punished by clinical Cottagers

The big pre-match talking point was the introduction of 19-year-old goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne to the Wolves line-up for his senior debut, following injuries to Carl Ikeme and Andy Lonergan.

Embed from Getty Images

It was Lambert's side who took the lead when Helder Costa's corner was headed in by Kortney Hause for his first Wolves goal, with the home side also missing key chances through Ivan Cavaleiro and Nouha Dicko.

The misses would come to cost Wolves when Ryan Fredericks' cross was fired home by Stefan Johansen, before Cavaleiro missed another golden opportunity minutes later as he fired over from Costa's cutback.

The hosts were then put to the sword before the break. Winger Floyd Ayite headed past Burgoyne to give Fulham the lead before Tom Cairney fizzed a superb 25 yard volley into the top corner, which led the notoriously partisan Molineux crowd to applause. Three goals in 10 minutes looked to have put the game beyond Wolves, who, perhaps undeservingly, went in at the break 3-1 down.

Unpopular substitution mounts fightback

Lambert decided to withdraw Romain Saiss for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson just shy of the hour mark and switch to a 4-4-2 formation, drawing a negative reaction from the home crowd.

It could have backfired on the new manager almost immediately, but debutant Burgoyne made a superb double save from Cairney's effort and Aluko's close range follow up, which subsequently earned him the sponsors' Man of the Match award.

Wolves then pulled one back as Matt Doherty converted a Conor Coady cross at the far post, before a stunning Cavaleiro finish drew Wanderers level.

Embed from Getty Images

Molineux erupted on 90 minutes as Dave Edwards looked to have completed an unlikely and sensational turnaround by lashing past Button from a tight angle, but the ecstasy was short lived when Ayite headed home a cross from former Wolves academy man Scott Malone to earn Fulham a deserved share of the spoils.

Wolves fail to build on Christmas form

In truth, the eight goal thriller was one of few high points during the 2016-17 season for Wolves. Despite an FA Cup win at Anfield, Lambert failed to connect with the Molineux faithful and at one point looked to have a relegation battle on his hands as Wolves slid to 21st in mid-March.

Five straight wins towards the back end of the season ensured Wolves' safety, but Lambert was sacked in May and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo. The rest, as they say, is history.

Embed from Getty Images

For Fulham, Slavisa Jokanovic's entertaining brand of football earned the Whites plenty of plaudits and a play off place, but they were beaten by Jaap Stam's Reading in the first post-season hurdle.