Leicester City vs West Ham United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

After a disappointing result against Everton, last Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, West Ham United travel to top of the League, Leicester City.

The Hammers will also look to build on their win against Wolves last weekend where the East London side put aside Nuno Espirito Santo's men, 4-0. Meanwhile, the Foxes beat Manchester City last Sunday 5-2.

West Ham will be without David Moyes once again while he still self-isolates from COVID-19. The Scotsman tested positive for Coronavirus over a week ago, minutes before the Hull City game started.

Team News

Leicester City

The Foxes will be without Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira who are sidelined for a lengthy time with a groin injury and knee injury, respectively.

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans are also doubts after picking up knocks in previous weeks.

West Ham United

Ryan Fredericks was substituted in the early minutes of the second half in the Wolves win, with a hamstring injury, meaning the defender will be out until after the international break.

Issa Diop and Josh Cullen still will not be involved with the squad as they still self-isolate with COVID-19.

West Ham could also see their new signing, Vladimir Coufal, feature in the match day squad after joining from Slavia Prague.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes; Vardy.

West Ham United: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Masuaku; Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Bowen; Antonio.

Ones to Watch

Leicester City - Jamie Vardy

The joint top goal scorer in the league will look to add at least one more tally to his record, as he faces West Ham. After bagging a hat-trick against Manchester City last weekend, Vardy will surely be a threat once again.

His dynamic runs alongside his quick flowing football can make it difficult for any team to defend against.

The striker has scored three times before against Sunday's opponents.

West Ham United - Jarrod Bowen

The Englishman scored twice last weekend as West Ham defeated Wolves. Since arriving at the Club, Bowen has added an attacking threat with great short and long range passes. The winger certainly knows how to put the ball in the back of net.

Running in behind the defence and also supplying perfect balls into the box, Bowen is one to watch in the game this Sunday.

Previous Meeting

Leicester City 4-1 West Ham United (22/01/2020)

January saw a very one sided game end in a 4-1 win with the visitors providing no threat on the attack.

City went one-nil up after a low cross in from Pereira to Harvey Barnes. The roles then reversed, this time Barnes supplying the ball for Pereira to smash the ball past Darren Randolph.

Haller then won a penalty for Mark Noble to pass the ball past Kasper Schmeichel to bring West Ham back into the game. However, the goal did not start a comeback for the visitors. An Ayoze Perez double put the game to bed and kept Leicester in the top three.

Where to Watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on BT Sports on Sunday, 4th October 2020, from 11.30 PM with the game kicking off at 12:00 PM.

Prediction

Leicester City 1-1 West Ham United