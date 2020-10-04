How Liverpool's League Cup exit could hamper Jurgen Klopp's development plan

Jurgen Klopp has never been the biggest enthusiast of the domestic cup competitions during his time in England. He is often excused of disrespecting the competitions when fielding much-weakened teams, most notably when Liverpool faced Shrewsbury Town in last season's FA Cup. Klopp and his senior squad decided not to cancel their 'winter break' camp and as a result sent the under 23's boss at the time, Neil Critchley, and his squad to Anfield to take on Shrewsbury.

The domestic cups have had little to offer Klopp during his tenure as Liverpool manager so far. In-fact, excusing the 2016 League Cup final, Klopp's side have only progressed further than the quarter-final stage once (2016-2017).

The explanation behind the trend is simple, Klopp has never had a squad big enough to risk challenging for the domestic cups.

However, this season that trend seemed to be changing. Had Liverpool progressed through their fourth-round tie this week, the competition could've been seen as a positive by Klopp.

Experience for the youth

As Liverpool are now able to flex their muscle in the Premier League week-in week-out with some of the biggest stars in the world, it can be a tough door to break down for some of the young players. Take Curtis Jones, for example. The Liverpool-born midfielder has excelled in cup competitions over the last 18 months, most notably against Everton in last year's FA Cup, but he will now find it tough to start games on a regular basis.

The issue doesn't just sit with young players, as the competition for places has started to thrive all throughout the squad, with even the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (when he returns to fitness), Taki Minamino and Naby Keita all fighting for minutes.

The likes of Neco Williams and Jones are too highly thought of at Anfield to be sent out on loan, but are both at important fazes of their careers. Both need to be playing football regularly.

Liverpool finally have the depth to challenge

Liverpool's squad is thriving and with Klopp keen to bring youth in to be part of his teachings, this squad has never been better set up to go and sweep the domestic cups clean.

The side Klopp sent out on Thursday night was more than strong enough to beat the side Mikel Arteta had drawn up a part of his revenge plan. It was a night where both sides lacked that killer final ball along with clinical finishing, which accumulated to serve up a rather bore draw. But it was Liverpool who became the latest victims of the penalty shoot-out lottery.

Klopp certainly didn't 'disrespect' the League Cup this season, he fielded a side rich with experience, mixed with the next generation of young players. Mohamed Salah started his first-ever game in the competition for Liverpool on Thursday night; if that isn't a sign of Klopp's intent to take the cup seriously this season then what is?

Writer's verdict

I can't help but feel this season would've been a perfect year for Liverpool to go on and win a record ninth League Cup. The likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Divock Origi all featured in the previous two rounds. All three are strong Premier League players and mixed with the talent of Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams, etc, the squad had the perfect balance to compete without hampering Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions.

Even the likes of Minamino will find it hard to rack up consistent minutes. For someone still learning their trade in a Jurgen Klopp system, It certainly isn't ideal that he could go some weeks without any significant contribution.

It remains to be seen whether some of the 'fringe' players will stick around beyond this week's transfer deadline. I wouldn't be surprised to see one or two follow in the likely footsteps of Xherdan Shaqiri and leaving Anfield for more regular first-team football.

The saving grace for some could be the Champions League. With UEFA piling six fixtures into an already hectic schedule, a handful of those who featured on Thursday night could find themselves featuring towards the back end of the group stage if Liverpool have managed to seal their passage into the new year's knockout stages.