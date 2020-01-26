Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool: Reds' lack-lustre draw results in FA Cup replay

Two second-half goals from substitute Jason Cummings means that they will now replay each other at Anfield to decide who enters the last 16.

Story of the match

Today Liverpool were lack-lustre, complaisant and careless. They gave the ball away far too many times and failed to remain composed to maintain their lead.

The Reds took the lead in the 15th minute, through Curtis Jones. The scorer of the only goal against Everton in the previous round continued his high level of performances in the FA Cup and bagged himself another goal.

Pedro Chirivella played a fantastic through ball for Jones to control and calmly slot past goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

Shrewsbury Town would have been frustrated to be down at half time, after creating some great chances to score. Both opportunities fell to forward Shaun Whalley, who failed to take them.

The better one of the two was a one-on-one chance against Adrian. After beating Liverpool’s offside, Whalley hit his shot too close to Adrian, who made a good save with his feet.

The second half started in the worst possible way for Shrewsbury. Defender, Donald Love scored an own-goal after just 30 seconds into the half.

After the ball was whipped in on the right-hand side, Love couldn’t get his feet set up and knocked it into his own net.

However, this did not stop the League 1 side from continuing to put Liverpool under pressure. The Reds could not stop making mistakes and eventually, the goals came for Shrewsbury Town.

Cummings came on in the 60th minute and instantly made an impact. He calmly slotted away a penalty in the 65th minute after Yasser Larouci fouled Josh Laurent.

Cummings scored the equaliser in the 75th minute. A long kick from the keeper was poorly defended by Liverpool.

The second ball was again defended badly, with Dejan Lovren and Neco Williams both going for the same ball. This left Cummings open on goal, who again tucked his shot away.

Liverpool brought on both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino after the equaliser to try and rescue the tie but they could not take the few opportunities they had.

Talking points

The key talking point from this game was Liverpool’s lack of control and composure. Jurgen Klopp fielded a good team with a mixture of youth and senior players.

Many of the youngsters that performed so highly against Everton were rewarded with another FA Cup tie. Senior players, Lovren, Fabinho and Joel Matip all returned from injury, using this game to regain match fitness.

However, all three senior players looked poor today, gifting the ball to Shrewsbury on many occasions.

The centre-back partnership looked out of sorts, trying to play offside and getting caught out a number of times. Had Shrewsbury taken their chances in the first half, they could have led.

Fabinho hasn’t played for Liverpool for about a month and had an uncharacteristically poor game. Usually so fantastic at winning the ball back and retaining possession, the Brazilian could do neither.

On a positive note, 18-year-old, Jones had another standout performance. He got himself another goal and looked menacing going forward for Liverpool. With many players around him struggling to get into the game, he was the key man for the Reds.