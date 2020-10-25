The Warm Down: Late Murphy leveller costs Wolves third straight win

Wolverhampton Wanderers missed the opportunity to move into the top four of the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Nuno's side looked to have earned a third consecutive 1-0 win when Raul Jimenez volleyed past Karl Darlow from the edge of the area with ten minutes to go.

However, Jacob Murphy's 89th minute free-kick was curled past a poorly constructed Wolves wall and maintained Newcastle's unbeaten away record this season.

In a game of little quality Wolves had the better chances, but Jimenez and Pedro Neto missed the target with three good opportunities.

One dimensional Wolves struggle in attack again

Only the bottom four teams (Burnley, West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham) have scored less goals than Wolves in the Premier League, and on this showing it's not hard to see why.

Without Adama Traore on the pitch, Wolves struggle to up the tempo and end up passing the ball across midfield and defence endlessly. This was evident during the first-half, with Jimenez often dropping to wing-back areas to get a touch of the ball.

With Traore, Wolves give the ball to the Spaniard at every opportunity, leading to defenders doubling up on him and limiting his ability to provide for his teammates.

If Wolves are to revert to the free-flowing, attacking style they became known for during their first two seasons under Nuno, they have to stop being so predictable in attack.

Jimenez continues scoring streak

With Wolves' attacking play leaving much to be desired, it is fortunate they have such a reliable goalscorer to call upon when needed.

Raul Jimenez has scored five goals in eight games for Wolves and Mexico in 2020-21, and looked to have won the game with a brilliant volley from 20 yards out.

Jimenez has been Wolves' most reliable source of goals for three seasons now and is currently the only player to regularly trouble the scorers in gold and black. Romain Saiss and Pedro Neto are the only Wolves players other than the Mexican to score a goal this season.

While Nuno undoubtedly needs to find a way to incorporate more ways of scoring into his attack, he can always rely on his number nine.

Saiss' left-wing back experiment needs to be halted

In the three games since the departure of Ruben Vinagre to Olympiakos, Romain Saiss has filled in in the vacant left-wing back position.

This, perhaps surprisingly, continued on Sunday, despite Marcal returning to fitness and Rayan Ait-Nouri being included in a Wolves matchday squad for the first time.

It didn't go to plan. Unlike his appearance at Elland Road on Monday, Saiss was required to operate in a more offensive style, which proved to be too big an ask for someone who has played at centre back for the best part of a year. The Morocco captain's final ball was poor in attacking areas and was withdrawn just after the hour mark for Marcal.

With Max Kilman being in good form it seems Saiss has lost his place at centre back, and may have to make do with a place on the bench against Crystal Palace on Friday.