The five key quotes from Ralph Hasenhuttl's post-Everton press conference

Southampton put in a mesmerising performance on Sunday afternoon to defeat league leaders Everton for the first time this season.

As a result of the victory, the Saints moved into 7th in the Premier League and only three points off the top spot after six games.

Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke to the media after the match and shared his thoughts on the top performance his side put in.

"I think it was overall one of our best performances"

The Austrian manager was full of praise after the match and claimed it to be one of the best performances.

"We were good, good game management. Good balance. It's not important to score again, it's important to keep the ball and to run.

We showed good improvement. Massive steps forward. This is necessary to become a better side.

On Danny Ings' impact

The in-form English striker was on-hand to provide two assists during the victory on the weekend.

"It is not important who scores, for me. Just that they do the best for the team.

"I must say, we were fantastic today and we caused them a lot of problems.

"We showed how easy it is to score if we do it well. Overall it was dominating and an absolutely good performance."

Che Adams getting on the scoresheet

That is now two goals and two assists for Che Adams in his last four games for the club.

"I am happy when the other striker scores, of course. Ings getting assists shows how committed the two guys are.

"What I like is that he has gone through some tough times here but he never stops working hard or believing in what he is doing."

"He is a role model"

Jannik Vestergaard has come into form in the last few weeks as a centreback.

It's now the third time in four games that he's kept a clean sheet at the back alongside Jan Bednarek.

"He is a role model. He never gives up. He never stops developing his game. I am very happy to see a performance like this at the moment.

It shows more and more his qualities. He is definitely getting better and better."

"We had no time to talk about anniversaries"

Sunday marked one year since the historic 9-0 home defeat to Leicester City.

It today stands as the biggest away winning margin in the competition after the Foxes ripped through the Saints.

When asked whether he mentioned the defeat in the changing rooms before the game, Hasenhuttl gave this response:

"Not one bit. We are not interested. We are too concentrated on what we do. We had no time to talk about anniversaries.

"The way that they managed the game was outstanding. It was very strong from us."