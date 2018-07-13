Defender Jannik Vestergaard becomes Saints' fourth summer addition

Southampton have completed their second signing of the week and the club's fourth this summer as centre-half Jannik Vestergaard has put pen-to-paper on a deal to sign for the Premier League outfit, arriving from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Denmark international, who did not feature in any of his country's games at the World Cup, has signed a four-year contract with Mark Hughes' team.

Having confirmed the capture of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City earlier in the week, Vestergaard follows the shot-stopper through the door at St. Mary's and joins fellow summer acquisitions Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi as new additions to the Saints' first-team ahead of the upcoming season.

The defender will join up with his new team-mates for training as Southampton return to the country following a two-game pre-season tour of China.

Does the Dane slip into Hughes' starting XI?

Since the exit of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool in December, the back line of Southampton's squad has been frighteningly weak with Jack Stephens and Wesley Hoedt forming a sparse partnership in the second-half of last campaign - especially during Mauricio Pellegrino's tenure where relegation seemed a certainty.

For the majority, international experience will be hugely welcomed by the fan base having racked up sixteen caps for the Denmark national team and was a mainstay in the heart of Borussia Mönchengladbach's defence.

Jannik Vestergaard, formerly of 1899 Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, had racked up 83 appearances for the Borussians since joining them in the summer of 2016 and provided to be a key aerial asset.

He tallied seven goals in those two years and the majority came from set-pieces as he stands at precisely six-foot seven-inches.

With that crucial height and physicality suitable for the Premier League, and Hughes' expansive knowledge of the top-flight, it would appear Vestergaard is a definite starter for Southampton during the 2018-19 term with a top-half finish seemingly the aim.

Embed from Getty Images

“He represents another excellent addition''

Vestergaard was definitely not short of potential options this summer, however, the temptation of playing in the Premier League was a major factor, despite interest from Wolfsburg, and Hughes recognises it didn't take too much convincing to bring the player's services to the south coast.

The Saints boss stated: “Although we were aware of the level of interest in Jannik, he made it clear very quickly that the quality of the club and the ambitions we have here meant this was his number-one option.''

The 25 year-old has accumulated over 200 matches during his senior career and that vast amount of game time could provide to be vital for Southampton in the coming season, says the manager.

“He represents another excellent addition to our squad this summer, and brings with him an extensive amount of experience for his age," Hughes added.

"That means he can not only help us in the present but that he has the potential to develop his game even more with us.''

Following their latest acquistion, further news on incomings has become brief and quiet, whereas trimming the squad appears to be the next task on the boss' list this summer.

Forward Sam Gallagher has heavily been linked with a loan switch to Championship outfit Aston Villa having had a stint at Birmingham City last term, meanwhile Jordy Clasie is in talks to join Feyenoord of the Netherlands in a permanent deal.

Quotes courtesy of Southampton FC