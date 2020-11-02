Newcastle United loan watch: Lejeune shines against Messi's Barcelona

Following a successful weekend which saw Newcastle United secure a 2-1 victory at home to Everton.

It was a successful week for the first team; it saw mixed results along the Newcastle pyramid with the Newcastle United Ladies drawing 0-0 against Brighouse Town, the Under 23's suffering a 3-2 defeat to Reading U23's.

However, there were mixed results for the three players out on loan to different clubs across the footballing world, with some players having a stellar season and others struggling to push into the respective teams.

Currently, three first-team players are out on loan at different clubs, and all have different experiences not just at Tyneside but at their temporary homes.

Yoshinori Muto

The Japanese forward has had a strange time on Tyneside with his career highlight scoring two goals in 20 minutes against Manchester United back in 2018, although Newcastle lost that game Muto showed what he can do. However, he hasn't done anything since. The 28-year-old is now on loan at SD Eibar.

Eibar currently sits 15th in La Liga with eight points from eight games. Muto has featured five times but not produced anything or completed a full 90 minutes for Los Armeros.

For Muto, this is surely his last chance to prove he can feature at the highest level with only one year remaining on his Newcastle deal.

Freddie Woodman

The English goalkeeper is currently enduring a second spell at championship highflyers Swansea City.

Woodman has been excellent for The Swans only conceding four goals in the Championship this season.

Keeping five clean sheets is no easy feat in the championship, and with Woodman's age being only 23, it is great to see him improve so much over a short period of time.

Woodman will be another one to pay attention to as can Newcastle promise him game time or will the academy graduate be let go with The Magpies having two great goalkeeping options in Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka and one completely untested one in Mark Gillespie.

The question to ask is if Swansea carries on this form and get promoted to the top flight, will they want the goalkeeper that brought them up?

The answer is a sure yes.

Florian Lejeune

The French hardman joined Deportivo Alaves on a season-long loan, with a lot of fans disappointed but understanding at the club's decision to send off Lejeune.

Last season was a torrid one for the Frenchman, suffering two long-term injuries to his knees. So on paper, it makes sense to send him away for a recovery season to find his fitness and form.

Lejeune is one of Newcastles best centrebacks when fit so that is where some fans disappointment came from but with the rise and solidarity of Federico Fernandez even if Steve Bruce was to resort back to a three-at-the-back system Lejeune would be the fourth choice and a player of his quality needs to play games.

At Alaves, Lejeune has done just that improving with every game and securing a man of the match performance against giants of La Liga Barcelona.

Lejeune will be one to keep an eye on as he is another with only a year left on his contract after this season. Whatever happens to him, a lot of fans will surely wish him all the best.