Oldham Athletic vs Scunthorpe United preview: How to watch, predicted lineups, kick-off time,  ones to watch

Oldham Athletic host Scunthorpe United at Boundary Park at 15:00 BST on Saturday, as the home side look to get their fourth consecutive win and their third within a week, following their progression into the next round of FA Cup and the Papa John's Trophy. Meanwhile with the Iron, it's less hopeful, as Neil Cox's side hasn't earned a single point in their previous eight games.

Team News

The Latics will most likely be without Zak Dearnley and Andrea Badan (hamstring), who have both been on the treatment table, and Conor McAleny may have to take a late fitness test to see if he is in the squad.

Carl Piergianni may be returning from his self-isolation period, but Tom Hamer and Laurence Bilboe most likely will still be self-isolating. Harry Clarke and Jordan Barnett will be returning to the squad after being unavailable for the Bradford City game last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it's unknown which Scunthorpe players have had the coronavirus, but a large number of players are still coming back from their isolation periods but manager Cox is keeping it under wraps.

Ones to watch

Oldham Athletic

Danny Rowe:

Whilst usually fans rely on Dearnley and McAleny to supply the goods, striker Rowe has been in scintillating form recently. Helping Oldham in their victory over Bradford, he was playing out of position but if he is reinstated in his natural no.9 role, Rowe could be pivotal, like he was against Hampton & Richmond last Sunday when he scored one of the goals of the FA Cup so far. Rowe earned his place in the starting eleven when he was originally out of favour, and fans expect to see him continue to thrive.

Dylan Bahamboula:

The tricky winger has had a good start to his life in Lancashire, having being used to the sun and glory of France and Monaco, and has brought the flair of his former life to his new one. A powerful attacker, Bahamboula has become an immediate fan favourite at Boundary Park, and it seems like a matter of time until he gets his first Latic goal but I'd back it to come on Saturday.

Scunthorpe United

John McAtee:

Linked with moves to Sunderland and Newcastle United in the summer, Scunthorpe were fortunate to hold onto McAtee. The young striker has been taking the chances that have been provided to him, scoring as recent as last weekend in the FA Cup against Solihull Moors, and must've impressed Hurst as he was rested in the Papa John's trophy defeat to Mansfield Town on Tuesday. Oldham are also a side who haven't kept a clean sheet once this season, so McAtee will look to continue the trend.

Alex Gilliead:

The 24 year old has had a good year and a half since joining the club from Shrewsbury Town, and has started every game he's been selected for so far this season. Gilliead controls the midfield, playing in the centre of the park but is also able to drift out wide if needed, Iron fans know they can trust him in front of goal if the responsibility was to fall upon him.

Predicted lineups

Oldham Athletic: Lawlor, Piergianni, Clarke, Jameson, Fage, Borthwick-Jackson, Ntambwe, Whelan, Keillor-Dunn, Grant, Rowe.

Scunthorpe United: Howard, Hornshaw, Onariase, Bedeau, O'Malley, Taylor, Spence, Gilliead, Hippolyte, Jarvis, McAtee.

How to watch

The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via either Oldham or Scunthorpe's respective websites, with match passes at £10 for those inside of the United Kingdom.