Burnley vs Crystal Palace preview: Will Burnley make Turf Moor their 'Happy Place' once again?

The Clarets could move out of the bottom three with their first win of the season but are up against a strong Palace side who have started the season well.

Sean Dyche and his men haven’t made the start to the campaign they would have liked, finding the net just three times, all in losing efforts.

The Eagles could move into the European places with a win and, after the big win against Leeds United, they will be full of confidence heading to Turf Moor.

Team News

Burnley have Ben Mee back and fully fit after returning to the starting 11 before the International break.

Embed from Getty Images

Jack Cork remains on the injury list but Johann Berg Gudmundsson featured for Iceland in midweek so is back in contention.

Palace are without Luka Milivojevic through suspension, although the Serbia international has also tested positive for CoVid-19.

Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward and James Tomkins are doubts but could all feature for Roy Hodgson.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley

Pope; Bardsley, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze; Zaha, Ayew.

Ones To Watch

Chris Wood

It is getting harder to write different things in this section for Burnley players.

Chris Wood has to step up this week.

It will be a physical battle against Scott Dann and Cheikhou Kouyate and the New Zealand International will need to be up for the fight.

Embed from Getty Images

He will need to start searching for the ball more, and making runs rather than sticking to playing as a target man.

Teams have this style of play figured out and it is a combination of that and a significantly poor service that have contributed to the lack of goals.

This could be the game The Clarets' luck changes, and that starts up at the top end of the pitch.

Wilfried Zaha

The winger has started the season in usual fashion, leading his side in the scoring charts.

He can turn nothing into something at the drop of a hat, changing direction quickly and attacking the space.

Zaha's desire to get the ball down and run is just one of the qualities that sees him linked with a move away from Selhurst Park season after season.

Embed from Getty Images

The Ivory Coast International knows how to get his teammates involved in play, sitting at joint-top of the team's assist table.

Oh what Burnley would give for a player of his quality.

Previous Meeting

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley (29/06/20)

Ben Mee scored to give Burnley yet another win after the restart to the Premier League season in June.

Vicente Guaita should have done better from the header as Mee threw himself at an Ashley Westwood midway through the second half.

Embed from Getty Images

Gary Cahill had a tame effort saved by Nick Pope for Palace's best chance of the afternoon, who dropped to eleventh with the result.

Dwight McNeil showed individual flashes of brilliance in the final third, and The Clarets were good money for their win, which strengthened their push for a European spot.

The win took Burnley to 45 points and eighth place.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace match?

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 on Monday evening.