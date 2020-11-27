Manchester City vs Burnley preview: Can the Clarets end their Etihad hoodoo?

Burnley make the short journey to the Etihad in search of a first win at Manchester City since August 1973.

Sean Dyche’s men climbed out of the bottom three after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday night - their first Premier League win of the season.

Meanwhile, City are looking to bounce back from a frustrating 2-0 defeat at Tottenham at the weekend.

Team news

Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Nathan Ake back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Gabriel Jesus looks set to start as Sergio Aguero continues his journey back to full fitness.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is a doubt after taking a blow to the head in Monday night’s win at Turf Moor.

Robbie Brady and Dale Stephens are also likely to miss out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden, Torres, Jesus, Sterling

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Ones to watch - Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best creators in world football, having already set up seven goals in all competitions this season.

City dominated possession against Tottenham but struggled to create many chances of note in the final third.

Guardiola will look to the Belgian to break down a stubborn Burnley defence.

Ones to watch - Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez made a big impact on his return to Dyche's starting XI, assisting Chris Wood’s early goal in the win over Palace.

The forward offers a different dynamic to his Turf Moor strike partners, often dropping deep to find pockets of space between the lines.

The Clarets typically struggle to create chances against City and need a big performance from Rodriguez if they are to end their poor run at the Etihad.

Previous meeting

City recorded a convincing 3-0 win when the sides met at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

Raheem Sterling bagged a brace before Ferran Torres added a third with 25 minutes to go.

City could have had more but Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a series of fine saves.

How to watch

Saturday’s game is live on BT Sport (KO 3pm).