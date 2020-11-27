The Warm Down: Smash and grab Newcastle secure three points at Crystal Palace

Callum Wilson and Joelinton score within 100 seconds of each other deep in the second half to secure all three points and pile more pressure on Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace.

The history of Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace is not a sunny one. In the last five years that these two sides have met there has only been seven goals. With two draws one being one all the other nil-nil, all of the rest of the fixtures have been a 1-0 scoreline. You have to go back to 2015 when Alan Pardew returned and dealt a 5-2 hammering to Newcastle United. Not tonight, though.

Many Geordie fans will not be screaming and shouting this week as a positive, pressing and pushed forward Newcastle came out in the first half. Newcastle’s problem instead was conversion. As not one of Joelinton's three first-half chances were converted with all of them lacking power and precision.

How much fourty-five minutes can change an opinion.

Points are up there to be grabbed.

“Points are there to be grabbed” chances are flowing can you step up and find that extra gear?

Andy Townsend summed it up well in commentary during the second half. It was that sort of game with both teams having over ten shots, ten corners between them and three clear cut chances.

Until Wilson finally gets his opportunity as he receives the ball from his strike partner and goal sharer Joelinton. This was Wilsons fifth touch of the ball all evening. But good strikers don't need many touches as long as it is the right one. Wilson's goal was his seventh goal of the season.

Then not even a hundred seconds passed before Joelinton doubled the scoring for his third ever goal in black and white (or as tonight's colours were yellow).

Was it a good performance?

The easy answer was no. Palace in the second half were exceptional creating chances and limiting Newcastle to forward balls to the danger man in Wilson.

However, this evening, despite the result, there was amazing performances throughout the Newcastle team.

Karl Darlow again was exceptional and had seven saves to make all of them strong-handed and brilliant in positioning.

Federico Fernadez with a goal-saving block at 0-0, despite picking up an early yellow card was brilliant in the heart of the Magpies defence.

Miguel Almiron early on was all over the park running non stop as he does every week and promoted a reaction from Twitter saying "Why?"

Joelinton worked non stop and as hard as anyone has seen him work in a Newcastle shirt. Deserved his goal and the ball to set up Wilson was sublime.

The stats told us it was not going to be 0-0

Crystal Palace has lost fifteen of their last seventeen games without Wilfred Zaha (including tonight) that miserable run, of course, carried on this evening. Palace have also conceded 7 goals in the last fifteen minutes of the game joint worst in the Premier League. Newcastle also shares that stat with Palace.

Stats say it would have been one of the two teams, although it was heading for a nil-nil scoreline. Neither side has kept a clean sheet since the first game of season either meaning a goal was surely to come for at least one.

Newcastle fans will not care three points are three points.

Again, whether this evening's performances was Steve Bruce's 'Plan A', or individual talent carrying Newcastle to three points. Fourteen on the season and a gulf between the Magpies and the relegation zone.

This result will not quiet the Bruce doubters, but it does show this team is a Premier League side capable of a lot of things.

Is the fans hope one of them? That is something that everyone will have to wait and see.