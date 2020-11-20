The five key quotes from Steve Bruce's pre-Chelsea press conference

Newcastle United return to action after the international break tomorrow against Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

A win for The Magpies will take them back into the top ten in the Premier League table, and head coach Steve Bruce will be desperate for his side to pull off an upset at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the most important responses the Newcastle boss made to the media in his pre-match press conference this morning:

Injury update

Steve Bruce said that winger Ryan Fraser will definitely not feature tomorrow after his hamstring injury kept him out of Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier game.

The Toon boss also said that he will not risk Callum Wilson unless he is fully fit to play, after he picked a knock in the defeat to Southampton last time out.

"Ryan Fraser won't make it for Saturday but Callum Wilson has a chance.

"If there's any risk whatsoever then he won't play but he has trained the last few days and was very comfortable yesterday.

"He wants to play."

Shelvey and Ritchie close to returning

Two players that are also close to a return are Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie, who both had to have successful surgery to overcome their injuries.

Bruce said both Shelvey and Ritchie have returned to training.

"It might be a bit early for Jonjo Shelvey but he's trained over the last three days.

"Matt Ritchie is another one who has trained and it's good news for us all that they're around the group again and available for selection."

On the five substitutes debate

With the EFL implementing the use of five substitutes instead of three from this weekend onwards, the Newcastle boss was asked whether he believes the Premier League should also adopt the rule.

Bruce said that he did vote against the rule, and believes that the packed fixtures lists are the 'real reason' that players are picking up more injuries than usual.

"I was one that voted against it.

"I understand the clamour for five subs but I don't think it's the real reason players are fatigued.

"The real reason is the amount of games so quickly."

On Miguel Almiron's agent

Bruce launched a scathing attack Miguel Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos for his comments regarding the Paraguayan’s future at the club.

The Magpies head coach said his words were ‘disrespectful’ and that Campos himself is an ‘amateur’.

"The agent is an amateur who is looking to make a fast buck.

"I couldn't miss them because they were so outrageous.

“A two-bob agent acting so amateurishly.

“It's disrespectful to us all and to the club who has served Miguel so well.

"Miguel is an unbelievable pro and he appreciates what the club has given him.

"The agent, it proves to me it's just an amateur looking to make a fast buck again, which is ridiculous.

"I haven't seen Miguel yet as he's only back today but I will talk to him."

Takeover talk

Bruce said to the media that he does not want to get involved in the ongoing Saudi-takeover saga, which took another turn yesterday when the club announced that they are taking legal action against the Premier League.

"I think I made my stance pretty clear on that.

"Takeover talk? I'm not really involved in it.

"I don't really want to get involved with it.

"Of course, I've seen it but I don't know enough to comment."

