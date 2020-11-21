Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea: Dominant Blues make light work of Bruce's men

Chelsea moved top of the Premier League after a convincing and dominant display at St James' Park.

A Federico Fernandez own goal as well as Tammy Abraham finishing a superb solo run from Timo Werner was enough to sweep aside a lacklustre Newcastle United.

Story of the game

Chelsea took the lead through a Fernandez own goal after just 10 minutes via a Mason Mount cross.

Abraham finished off a devastating counter-attack after 63 minutes.

A Slopy piece of play saw Chelsea win possession in Newcastle's half before playing in Werner who took one touch before testing Karl Darlow but saw his effort tipped round the post. After just three minutes it was a warning sign Newcastle took no notice of.

Hakim Ziyech whipped in a delightful ball for Abraham who got ahead of Fernandez but saw his header saved from point-blank range by Darlow.

From the resulting corner, Chelsea played it short before working it back to Mount and his low cross across the six-yard box was bundled home by Fernandez into his own net.

Werner was causing havoc amongst the Newcastle defence with his running in-behind and almost got a goal as he got across the Jamaal Lascelles but missed the ball as he attempted to connect with Reece James' Cross with less than half an hour gone.

After some neat work just outside the penalty box, Werner found himself free less than 12-yards out with just Darlow to beat but drag his effort horrendously wide.

Sean Longstaff switched the ball behind Ben Chilwell releasing Jacob Murphy and his cross found Joelinton in the box and he laid it off to Allan Saint-Maximin who decided to attempt a backheel to Jamal Lewis instead of having a shot which ran aimlessly through to Edouard Mendy.

After the half-hour mark, Newcastle seemed to wake up slightly with Joelinton bursting forward and teeing up Saint-Maximin who danced his way into the box, beating Antonio Rudiger but the German got back very well to block the Frenchman's effort from inside the box.

Fabian Schar's first involvement came eight minutes into the second-half as he lost the ball in his own final third, luckily Werner elected not to shoot and instead tried to square the ball to Ziyech but he could only pick out Ciaran Clark who got back very well.

Joelinton almost got his first goal of the season after 60 minutes as Saint-Maximin cut inside drawing three defenders in before teeing up the number nine but his half volley whistled marginally over the bar from the edge of the area.

Just as Newcastle were building up some pressure they get hit on the counter-attack. Werner picked up the ball in his own half and glided past Longstaff and Fernandez before unselfishly playing in Abraham who finished off neatly at the near post.

Chelsea should've been more than 2-0 up just after the hour mark, it was a mystery how Steve Bruce's side were still hanging in, but Werner had been superb all game and ran Newcastle ragged from the first minute.

Out of nothing Longstaff almost hauls Newcastle back into the game less than 10 minutes after going behind as the Magpies played a short corner well and the midfielder picks it up on the edge of the area before firing an effort crashing off the crossbar.

After coming on moments earlier, Andy Carroll's first involvement was to give possession away in his own half. Ziyech then picked out Werner with a lofted pass and the German slotted after rounding Darlow but was marginally offside.

A swift attack from Newcastle saw Miguel Almiron find some space as he burst into Chelsea's box but could only see his deflected effort pushed behind by Mendy with 10 minutes left to play.

Takeaways

Games continue to pass Newcastle by

After defeat against Southampton before the international break, many expected the Magpies to put up more of a performance against Chelsea. However, it was the opposite with Newcastle looking beaten before the game had begun.

There seemed to be, yet again, no plan on how Newcastle were going to score this afternoon. It was all a bit of hope for the Magpies, instead of a structured plan.

It's worrying for Newcastle with earlier results covering performances with a lot of late goals/luck but this is what it has been like all season apart from the West Ham United game.

Without Wilson, Newcastle will go down

Callum Wilson was not risked because of a hamstring injury and it as a reminder of what life was like before the former Bournemouth man moved to Tyneside.

The Magpies had no outlet or threat in the final third on an afternoon where Chelsea's defenders didn't have to get out of first gear, it was yet another poor display in the final third.

Wilson's goals have been crucial thus far and if he was to pick up any more injuries then the Magpies could see the bottom three get ever closer.