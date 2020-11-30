Stevenage 1-1 Hull City [6-5 pens]: Boro through to third round after Cumming heroics

Lowly League Two side Stevenage beat League One leaders Hull City 6-5 on penalties following a hard-fought 1-1 draw after extra time to reach the FA Cup third round.

At a foggy Lamex on Sunday afternoon Alex Revell's Boro braves beat the talented Tigers to keep their cup dreams alive on a dramatic afternoon in north Herts.

Fourth tier strugglers Boro pulled off one of the shocks of this season's FA Cup as they emerged triumphant against opponents 45 places higher.

On loan Chelsea keeper Jamie Cumming saves the day

Chelsea loanee keeper Jamie Cumming was the hero for Boro as he made good saves to deny Tom Eaves and Sean McLoughlin in the spot-kick shootout.

Earlier, Stevenage levelled through an Elliot List strike in the 78th minute to make it 1-1.

It was the least Boro deserved after a battling performance full of defensive solidity and attacking intent, against a side that reached the 2014 Wembley showpiece final, only to lose 3-2 to Arsenal after extra time.

First half

Revell made three changes to the side that beat Port Vale midweek, as Ben Coker, Terence Vancooten and Tyrone Marsh all came in for Luther James-Wildin, Scott Cuthbert and Jack Smith.

The Tigers had won their previous six matches in all competitions but their much-changed side was dominated by a well organised Stevenage side.

Stevenage played the better football in the opening half, coming close after a low Remeao Hutton cross found the lively Danny Newton who narrowly failed to slot home.

Newton, in a good rhythm, wriggled past numerous Hull defenders in the box before crossing into an unmarked Charlie Carter, whose volley hit the ground and was eventually cleared to safety

Hull had a good chance of their own moments later, with Eaves shrugging off Vancooten before unleashing a strike that was saved well by the alert Cumming.

In an end-to-end game, Thomas Mayer’s diagonal ball found Martin Samuelsen unmarked inside the Boro box, who heading just wide of Cumming’s goal.

QPR loanee Aramide Oteh produced an excellent save from George Long on the 30 minute mark, stinging the gloves of the Hull keeper with a ferocious long range effort as the sides went in goalless at the break.

Second half

As the mist grew thicker as the afternoon progressed, the Tigers went ahead in the 51st minute through Eaves' penalty.

Arthur Iontton left out a leg to foul the cultured Samuelsen in the box. While it was a soft spot-kick to concede, it was the right decision made by referee Sam Allison, a rising star in officiating circles.

With Boro showing a determination that surprised Hull, given the home side's lowly position in the League Two table, List replaced Tyrone Marsh - who had played his heart out for the cause - on 72 minutes.

Six minutes later, Carter forced an opening into the Hull box and a scramble resulted in List finding space and releasing a powerful strike into the top corner, leaving Long in the Hull goal helpless - forcing the tie into extra time.

Extra time

Newton produced a ferocious drive that Long tipped over, the battle between Eaves and Vancooten continued, with Vancooten winning many of the duels against the experienced striker.

Newton continued to threaten the visitors backline as the second half of extra-time commenced, twisting and turning into the Hull box before being closed down.

However, there were no goals in extra-time, meaning the contest had to be settled via a penalty shootout.

Penalty drama

McLoughlin missed the crucial penalty, with Cumming the penalty shootout hero as Stevenage knocked out League One leaders Hull City to secure a place in the FA Cup third round - with a chance of being drawn against Premier League giants.

Reaction to Boro's giant killing

The win capped a good week for the North Herts side with Boro boss Revell admitting he was 'delighted' with the performance and result from his team.

While hero Cummings added it was an 'amazing feeling' to beat the League One leaders.

The draw for the FA Cup third round will take place on Monday evening when Premier League giants enter the competition.

Man of the match

As a delighted Revell said after the match, all his players were heroes. But the 21-year-old Winchester-born Cummings showed the quality all at parent club Chelsea know he possesses in abundance.

The on-loan Blues keeper was alert throughout the 120 minutes, and showed bravery in dominating his box against tough lower league professionals - no mean feat - before taking centre stage and showing an excellent temperament by saving Hulls crucial penalty, to send Boro through. One to watch.

As Cumming admitted after the match, he wasn't sure if he wanted Stevenage to be drawn against Chelsea in the next round, because he wouldn't be able to play, given his status as a loanee.

He deserves a tie against a Premier League giant to showcase his skills - as does the whole club.