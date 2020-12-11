Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Following a week of uncertainty on Tyneside, it is now clear that Newcastle United's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead as planned.

Last Friday's trip to Villa Park was a victim of the outbreak of Covid-19 within the club, so it will be over two weeks since the Magpies last took to the pitch when two late goals saw them steal maximum points at Selhurst Park.

Similarly to the Crystal Palace game, it looks likely that this will be a drab affair as neither side have exactly the set the Premier League alight this season.

The Baggies have won just one of their previous 11 games in all competitions and come into the game off the back of a humbling 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Only Sheffield United seperate the visitors from the foot of the table and the division newcomers have done nothing yet to suggest they won't be making an immediate return to the Championship.

Team News - Newcastle United

Due to the confidential nature that the club has dealt with the outbreak of the virus, it is impossible to really speculate who is likely to be unavailable for the game.

Steve Bruce did confirm that he would be without a "big chunk" of first team regulars for the match.

United talisman Callum Wilson does look likely to be involved after he posted a picture of himself in training on his Instagram account.

Team News - West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will be without Matheus Pereira as the winger misses out through suspension.

The Portuguese star was given a straight red card for a kick out against Palace after VAR intervened.

This will be the first of a three game suspension, with the Baggies failing in their appeal to get the ban lifted.

In better news for Slavan Bilic's men, captain Jake Livermore is available for selection again. He had been unavailable due to a positive covid-19 test.

Previous meeting

The last time the two clubs met was United's penultimate game before the football season came to a holt as a result of the pandemic.

A packed out away end witnessed as the Toon overcame the Baggies to book their place in the Quarter Final of the FA Cup.

A first half brace from Miguel Almiron had United in pole position and a goal from Valentino Lazaro put them three up early on in the second half.

In true Newcastle United style, they didn't make it easy for themselves and almost managed to snatch extra time from the jaws of victory as Matt Phillips pulled one back and then a stoppage time strike from Kenneth Zahore made the travelling fans sweat.

What Steve Bruce said:

(on the covid-19 situation at the club)

"We've been able to re-open the training ground. People have been tested twice and come back negative.

"We've got enough to hopefully win us the match. We hope we've curtailed it - it certainly looks that way. We still have some individuals self isolating."

What Slaven Bilic said:

“Newcastle have been performing well in the league and we will be without Matheus Pereira. He will be a miss for us.

“But we have players who can come in and share that job. We are working on a few things in order to be in the best position we can be in going into the game.”

Ones to watch

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has been a rare bright spark in West Brom's otherwise miserable campaign.

The young midfielder has scored in his last two games, including a winner against fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

Another exciting player in the ranks at the Hawthorns is Grady Diangana.

They bought the winger from West Ham United after he had enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Baggies.

The sale caused somewhat of a stir at the London Stadium and most notably, club captain Mark Noble tweeted his dismay at the club's decision to sell the promising young winger.

For Newcastle, Callum Wilson is obviously the danger man and West Brom will be doing everything in their power to keep the England international quiet.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United - Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Wilson

West Bromwich Albion - Johnstone; Ajayi, Ivanovic, Bartley; Furlong, Gallagher, Sawyers, Phillips; Diangana; Robinson, Grant

Where to Watch

Sky Sports Main Event/ Premier League - 15:00 GMT - 12/12/2020