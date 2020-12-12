The five key quotes from Connor Ogilvie's pre-Doncaster press conference

Gillingham will travel to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday in EFL League One action with the aim of making it five wins from their last six league games.

Ahead of the match, Gills defender Connor Ogilvie tackled the press via Zoom. Here are five of his key quotes.

Reflecting on Tuesday

“It was one of those games. We set out standards quite high as a collective group and we did not hit them on Tuesday. We spoke about it and we move on and get ready for Doncaster now.

“The League One form at the minute is good. We want to be hitting high standards every week and performing.”

Gillingham crashed out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday after a 2-0 loss to Cambridge United.

Ogilvie was an unused substitute, but the squad players on the pitch struggled. The League One form for the Gills is good however, with four wins and a draw from their last five games. They will be hoping to separate their that form from any cup competitions.

On beating teams around them

“If we beat Doncaster, we go above them. If we want to be aiming for the play-off spots and pushing up the league, then that is what we need to do – beat the teams above us and keep the teams below us below us. It is simple but it is hard and has to be done.

“I played my first game for Gills there. Hopefully we can change the recent draws there into wins on Saturday.”

Gillingham have been on a good run of form in the league but victories have come against teams below them in the table. Defeating Doncaster would be a huge sign of intent – you have to beat those above you to gain ground.

On players stepping up

“Jords [Jordan Graham] was playing brilliant when he was fit. It is a blow to not have him playing currently but the likes of V [Vadaine Oliver] and Dom [Dominic Samuel] are popping up and whoever steps in has to do a job, and we have had that in the last few games. And it has worked. But hopefully Jord can get fit as soon as possible and get back to how he was.

“John [Akinde] and V have done a great job up there with Dom in behind. We have great strength in depth in this group, and it is good to have.”

Jordan Graham, who has missed the last two games for the Gills, has been a huge miss to the squad, but the team have adapted accordingly and won both games. As Ogilvie states, other players have stepped up, and that is the sign of a good team.

On maturing as a player

“I feel like I have matured as a player on and off the field. Last season was my best season as a professional and I am just trying to build on that now, get games and get results for the club.

“Jacko [Ryan Jackson] has been here before and is very experienced. We have to stay as a unit. [Jack] Tucker is becoming one of the experienced ones now and everyone has to take that on their shoulders and drive with that, but I would like to say I am one of the more experienced ones, but that goes for everyone and we have got to all be leaders out there and fight for the shirt.

“Jack is an excellent talent. He has been playing well recently and he had a great season last year. He is a great lad and if he carries on the way he is going he will have a great career.”

Ogilvie, now 24, is into his fourth year as a Gillingham player, and has seen himself mature and grow during his time at Priestfield. He is now one of the experienced heads in the team, but clearly feels many others can provide the experience too.

On the busy Christmas period

“It is what football is about. It will be two or more games a week, but you have to crack on. You will feel stiff, feel tired, but you have to dig in. everyone is going to be needed – not just the XI. It has to be hard work all round.

“If you can get a run going through Christmas and hit the new year running it puts you in great stead for the back end of the season.

“We have a great chance. With the strength in depth, we have and the players that have been stepping in and performing, we are scoring goals and no conceding so I cannot see why we cannot go up to Doncaster and get a result there.”

Teams are playing more or less every other day now, but Ogilvie is relishing the challenge. He is up for the challenge of the Doncaster game, and wants a good run of form over Christmas to put the team in good stead for a play-off push.