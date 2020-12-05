Sky Bet League One Round-Up: Hull City held at Oxford but stay top; Sunderland beaten at home by Wigan

Tigers held to their first league draw of the season

Oxford United put in a performance that defied their league position as they held high flying Hull City to a 1-1 draw at home in a game that saw them take the lead early on. James Henry scored after ten minutes to give United the lead, and it showed what difference a crowd makes to a team’s fortunes as the home side were very much on top, especially in the first half. It took a superb goal from Greg Docherty - his first for the club - to ensure that the spoils were shared. Grant McCann was particularly critical of the referee’s performance after the game and it was hard to disagree with the Northern Irishman as his side were on the wrong end of some baffling decisions. Hull stay top, and Oxford are in 21st position.

Lincoln cut the gap at the top; Tractor Boys leave it late to beat Pilgrims

Lincoln City are now just two points behind Hull City after their 2-0 away win at Rochdale. James Jones and Lewis Montsma grabbed the goals in a performance that saw the away side dominate and take a deserved three points back to Lincolnshire. Both Hull and Lincoln have played a game less than Ipswich Town, who made the most of a man advantage in the latter stages of their away trip to Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott put the home side ahead on 14 minutes, but a quick fire double from Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson within two minutes of each other sealed the points for Paul Lambert’s men. Danny Mayor’s red card on 70 minutes no doubt contributed to Argyle’s defeat, with the home side now 15th with 19 points after 15 games.

Pompey victorious over Posh; Charlton held at Shrewsbury

Pressure on Portsmouth manager Kenny Jacket will have lifted slightly on the south coast as Pompey ran out 2-0 winners over Peterborough United, who are now slipping down the table despite being top only a few weeks ago. Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor got the goals for the home side, who are now fourth and leap above the Posh on goal difference. Elsewhere in the top six, Ollie Norburn's last-gasp penalty cancelled out Ben Watson's deflected strike as Shrewsbury Town came from behind to earn a respectable draw against Charlton Athletic.

Accrington now seven unbeaten; Doncaster see off ten-man Cobblers

Two goals from Dion Charles extended Accrington Stanley’s unbeaten league run to seven games with a 2-1 win over MK Dons at the WHAM Stadium. Charles netted his first of the afternoon on ten minutes, but MK Dons hit back early in the second half courtesy of Carlton Morris. Just ten minutes later however, Charles scored his second to make it 2-1 and that’s how the game finished, sending Accrington up to seventh in the table despite only having played 13 games. Darren Moore’s Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways with a 2-0 away win over Northampton Town, who played the majority of the game with ten men after Shaun McWilliams was given his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Reece James. Tyreece John Jules and Joe Wright netted the goals to send the thousand home fans away disappointed.

Johnson loses first home game; Madine sinks Fleetwood in local derby

Lee Johnson suffered a 1-0 defeat in his first match as Sunderland head coach as struggling Wigan Athletic ended a 10-match winless run. Kyle Joseph scored the only goal of the game and despite still being bottom of the league on goal difference, the result will be a massive boost to the Latics as their off-field troubles continue. Gary Madine scored the winner in the Fleetwood Town and Blackpool derby, with Neil Critchley’s side now only a point behind Joey Barton’s Fleetwood outfit.

Gills win comfortably in the early kick off; Gas run riot at Plough Lane and Burton share spoils with Crewe

Gillingham won their fourth game out of their last five with a comfortable home win over John Sheridan’s Swindon Town. Vadaine Oliver and Trae Coyle scored the goals as Gillingham move up to 11th in the table, with Steve Evans’s side showing a massive improvement over the past couple of weeks. It was goals galore at Plough Lane as Bristol Rovers won 4-2 over AFC Wimbledon, with the Dons taking the lead through Joe Pigott. Sam Nicholson had levelled for the Gas, before Brandon Hanlan put Rovers in front. Ben Heneghan levelled once again for AFC Wimbledon, but Hanlan grabbed his second just before half time to see Gas go in for the break 3-2 up. Nicholson then netted his second on 64 minutes to ensure the points went back to the South West. Finally, Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra battled to a 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium. Sam Hughes scored on 76 minutes before Owen Dale levelled two minutes from time, which leaves Burton 22nd and Crewe 13th in League One.