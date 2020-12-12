The Warm Down: Newcastle United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

The twenty-second goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle United the first-half lead with West Bromwich Albion growing into the game. This was shown as Darnell Furlough equalised following a superb volley into the bottom corner five minutes into the second half. But it is Dwight Gayle who gets the plaudits following Jacob Murphy's cross which found the deadly striker who secured the Magpies all three points.

Newcastle now finds themselves ten points above the relegation zone as survival is looking imminent for Steve Bruce's men.

It is not pretty, but it works

That is the thought of most Newcastle fans as the Magpies get their most possession this season in a football match. Still, Newcastle sat back and countered even though West Brom is comfortably in the bottom three of the Premier League. The job, however, got done, and Steve Bruce will take his attacking players providing goals and assists across the pitch.

With Gayle coming off the bench to score a header proves that the talent is there for the Geordies.

Team selection

Even with the team unable to train before Wednesday this week the team looked energised with Matt Ritchie catching the eyes of many fans with his hard challenges even though he himself was back from injury only a week ago.

Sean Longstaff was another who impressed again today his battle in the heart of midfield showed how the hometown lad has improved over the course of the season.

Joelinton again showed how playing a 4-4-2 formation can really suit the Brazilian. With him getting an assist to Almiron's goal. Which makes it two assists and one goal in the number nines last two games. Compared to his last 48 in which he scored three times and provided two assists.

What is next for this team?

It is undeniable seeing Newcastle play they will not be relegated from the Premier League this season and with a game in hand on most teams in the league and three winnable games in for the form of Leeds United, Fulham and Brentford in ten days, the Magpies should really be looking upwards not down.

The question where this team can finish this season is leaps and bounds if Callum Wilson continues his form and goals keep coming from other areas of the itch as Wilson has played a part in 86 per cent of the goals this season. The sky really is the limit for this side or is Bruce ball to negative to push this team on any further.

Only time will tell.