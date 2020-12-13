Barrow sack manager David Dunn after five months in charge

Barrow have sacked manager David Dunn after just five months in charge.

The decision comes following yesterday’s 4-2 defeat at Crawley Town which saw the club record a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Struggled for form

Since returning to the EFL for the first time in 48 years, the Bluebirds have struggled to find consistency so far this season winning just two of their 17 games to leave them 21st in the table.

Tasked with replicating the work of former boss Ian Evatt after his departure to Bolton Wanderers in the summer, Dunn oversaw a squad overhaul in the transfer window bringing in 15 new signings, as well as the loss of last season's key man John Rooney to Stockport County.

It would then take eight league games for the club to register a first three points of the season in a 4-2 win away at fellow strugglers Mansfield Town on October 27.

Search begins for new boss

Barrow have confirmed that assistant manager Rob Kelly will now take charge of first-team matters until a new manager is appointed and is likely to be in the dugout for Tuesday’s trip to Scunthorpe United.

In a statement via their website, the club said:

“The Club can confirm that we have today parted company with First Team Manager David Dunn.

“The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to David for all his hard work and dedication since taking the role and wish him every success in his future career.”