Oldham Athletic vs Bradford City preview: How to watch, predicted lineups, kick-off time, ones to watch

Oldham Athletic will host Bradford City at Boundary Park this coming Saturday at 15:00 BST, as the Bantams will look to avoid their sixth consecutive defeat, a run which has seen them only score twice.

Stuart McCall's Bradford have slumped to 23rd in Sky Bet League Two, only better than a financially challenged Southend United side, and have struggled to produce a match winning performance since their 7-0 drilling of Tonbridge Angels over a month ago.

Meanwhile with the home side, they are in positive form having won four of their last six games, the two defeats coming against difficult opposition in Tranmere Rovers and a Sunderland side under new management.

Harry Kewell's Latics have began a steady climb up the table, after conquering promotion chasers Cambridge United and Exeter City in recent times.

Team news

Oldham may have Zak Dearnley and George Blackwood back in contention, as the duo near their return from injuries. Meanwhile, Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke is back in the side after missing the midweek clash due to being cup-tied.

Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson are both occupied with hamstring injuries.

Positive news in the Bradford camp, as Lee Novak may be returning from a lengthy injury. Fellow strikers Kurtis Guthrie and Billy Clarke could also return.

Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail are both struggling with long-term injuries and will be unavailable, whilst Gareth Evans (hamstring) is also unlikely to be included in the squad.

Predicted lineups

Oldham Athletic:

Lawlor; Jombati, Clarke, Diarra, Borthwick-Jackson, Ntambwe, McCalmont, Garrity, Grant, McAleny, Dearnley.

Bradford City:

O'Donnell; A O'Connor, P O'Connor, Richards-Everton, Hossanah, Wood, Watt, Cooke, Clarke, Novak, Donaldson.

Ones to watch

Conor McAleny

The attacker joined on a free transfer from Fleetwood Town at the beginning of the season, and has proved a fantastic addition.

McAleny has been in scintillating form since joining the Latics and his versatility allows Kewell to be able to switch up the formation when needs be. McAleny has netted 7 in 12 games and assisted once, but when given the chance can be trusted to take it.

Anthony O'Connor

A man who became a bit of a scapegoat for the Bantams after his captaincy scuffle two years ago, O'Connor's talents are undeniable.

The Irish defender is in his third year with City, but has been the rock at the back for McCall, often using his leadership and commanding presence to tutor the younger defenders like Staunton and Ben Richards-Everton.

Previous meetings

These two have already faced twice this season, in cup competitions, with Oldham coming out victorious on two occasions. The Latics most recently bested Bradford 2-1 at Valley Parade, thanks to goals from McAleny and Danny Rowe to confirm Oldham's place in the FA Cup third round.

How to watch

The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via Oldham or Bradford's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.