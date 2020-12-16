The five key quotes from Marcelo Bielsa's post-Newcastle press conference

Leeds United returned to winning ways by thumping Newcastle United 5-2 in the Premier League at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The victory saw the Whites secure a first league home win since the 4-3 victory over Fulham back in September.

On the performance

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison helped Bielsa's side to victory on Wednesday evening.

After the game the Argentine spoke of how thrilled he was with the performance from his side: "It was a deserved victory," he said.

"In both halves we attacked a lot and we created plenty of chances, but in the second half we were more efficient."

Which goals stood out for you?

Bielsa's men produced a fantastic display and the goals were fantastic too. Speaking to the media, the Whites boss explained which of the five was the pick of the bunch in his opinion.

"The ones I have most in my memory at the moment are the Rodrigo one and the last one from Harrison," Bielsa admitted.

On defending set-pieces

Set-pieces have been the downfall for Leeds United in recent weeks and despite conceding one to Ciaran Clark on Wednesday evening, Bielsa touched on the intelligence of his players making the right decisions at the crucial times on counter attack.

"Yes, the team carried on playing in a calm and organised manner after they levelled the game and eventually we were able to get on top of them again and score the goals when we needed to," Bielsa explained.

On Raphinha and Rodrigo settling in at Leeds

New signings Rodrigo and Raphinha have done well since they arrived in West Yorkshire.

"The players have been with us three or four months now.

Their adaptation is going how we would like," he said.

Costa omission

Leeds United winger Helder Costa wasn't included in the squad to face Newcastle and the Whites fans thought that he might have picked up an injury, however, it seems that Costa was rested after manager Marcelo Bielsa said: "No, no injury."