Leeds United 1 vs West Ham 2: Ogbonna hammers Irons up the table

West Ham United earned well deserved 2-1 victory in their Friday night match up against Leeds United at Elland Road.

It was a Premier League debut for the new floodlights at the home of Leeds United, and they shone light on a match that refused to be a dull affair.

Mateusz Klich converted an early penalty, but it was two set pieces from the visitors that defeated the hosts.

Story of the game

Without hesitation, the game started brightly with both teams coming sharply out of the blocks.

On the half way line, Sebastien Haller got caught napping and the ball was nicked away from him by Liam Cooper. The Scotsman surged forward to feed the ball through the middle to Bamford. While the chance was one-on-one, the number nine attempted to take on Lukasz Fabianski but was brought down for a penalty.

Despite it being so early in the match, the spotlight was on Klich as he stepped up the spot. Pole on pole the 'keeper came out on top as he got down to his right hand side to save a weak effort.

Shortly after Jarred Gillett at Stockley Park pulls it back to be retaken due to Fabianski failing to keep on his line. This time, despite Fabianski guessing the change of corner, Klich opens the scoring just five minutes after kick off.

The visitors first chance came from a central run from Declan Rice. The West Ham captain laid the ball to his right into the path of Jarrod Bowen, who passes it on again to Haller. The Frenchman mishit his shot and it turns out to be a simple save for Illan Meslier.

As usual for Leeds, it is midfield battles that are the order of the day. On this occasion, the ball made its way out to Jack Harrison on the wing who picked out Rodrigo Moreno. The Spanish international's half volley evaded the left post and it was another chance that had gone flashing by.

The intricate passes being played round West Ham's area were coming to nothing and it was the travellers who managed to find the next chance.

A corner from the right hand side was whipped to the far post to pick out Tomas Soucek for an easy header back across the face of the goal. His header was just too much for Meslier and Raphinha's clearance was unfortunately from behind the line. 1-1.

With half an hour gone, West Ham's bench scream at Rice to have a go at goal from 25 yards. Instead he elected Said Benrahma to have take a pop. His effort was seen wide and it just rippled the side netting.

While the fans are not yet allowed back in Elland Road, Director of Football Victor Orta, passionately supported on their behalf.

Orta encouraged Harrison down the left wing and he managed to find Bamford waiting in the middle. He could not add to his goal last weekend and headed it for a comfortable stop.

At the half-time interval, Marcelo Bielsa made two changes in bringing off Ezgjan Alioski for Jamie Shackleton and then replacing Harrison with Helder Costa.

In an attempt to spark life into the game, Shackleton burst down the right hand side and his cut back intended for Rodrigo made its way to Bamford on the edge of the area.

The White's leading goals scorer however could not increase his goal tally with a strike taken on the spin.

A much quieter start to the second half of play saw mistakes being made by both sides, the chances coming few and far between.

It took a quarter of an hour before there was another chance. Again Benrahma caused issues cutting inside from the left. Skipping further towards the middle of the area he eventually unleashed his shot. A shot that flew way clear of the goal.

Clearly shining the brightest in the opening exchanges of the second period was the Algerian again. This time from a set piece he struck a thumping effort, briefly unsettling the youngster in the Leeds goal.

Signs of life in this game were beginning to flicker once again. Chances were coming thick and fast, finessed efforts and thunderous strikers were signalling towards a third goal.

A break forward from Leeds looked like the catalyst for the goal. Left back, Aaron Cresswell, lost his footing and allowed Costa to advance. The Portuguese international fumbled the chance to go further and it was then the visitors chance to counter.

Bowen couldn't capitalise and sent his effort drifting wide of the post.

Again West Ham looked the more likely. This time, following a subdued first half, Pablo Fornals inched the ball towards the goal. The entire empty ground fell hauntingly silent under the bright lights. Some how, the ball trickled just wide and there was a sigh of relief from Bielsa's staff on the sideline.

Meslier proved to be the difference, as he has so many times already this season. A superb single handed save kept out what appeared to be a certain goal from striker Sebastien Haller.

The scores stayed level going into the final ten minutes.

Two minutes later, there was nothing the Frenchman could do to stop a thumping header from Angelo Ogbonna. He rose above Cooper to fire the Hammers in to the lead.

As the game entered it's crucial stages, West Ham set up to shut up shop and the Whites went through the motions in an attempt to find an equaliser.

It was however the visitors who found space on the break. Fornals able to play a cross in to Haller in the middle. Although appearing to be a half blooded attempt at a shot, Haller catches an overhead kick perfectly, forcing Meslier to push it round the post.

Time ticked on, Leeds got more and more desperate. Rodrigo's header was the first bit of action Fabianski had for a long period. But it signalled a late flurry of chances.

I'm not sure what "throw the kitchen sink" is in Spanish, but something along those lines I'm sure was being shouted by Bielsa and his backroom staff from the touchline.

But to no avail. West Ham came up north and captured all three well deserved points at Elland Road.

West Ham up to 5th

For now, David Moyes has carried his side up to fifth. In a season surrounded by doubt of their quality in comparison to the rest of the league, the Hammers are defying all odds and pushing on the European places.

A tough December has got off to a fantastic start for the East London club, and who knows, the could make the turn in the New Year looking at moving further up the table.

One win in six

On a day where Bielsa has been announced as one of the three best managers in world football. His team have just one win in their last six games.

Sat in 14th position they have Arsenal and Brighton breathing down their necks.

On Wednesday night they will remain at Elland Road to host Newcastle United in an attempt to turn their horrid run of form around.