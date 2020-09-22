Leeds United teeing up an offer for Daniel James

lIn what was one of the oddest transfer sagas of the 2018/19 season, Daniel James was on the verge of signing for Leeds United.

Contract signed, photoshoots done, shirt number picked - for it all to then crumble at the hands of a last ditch change of heart from the Swansea City owners.

Since the madness of that January transfer window, James has gone on to sign for Leeds' red rose rivals Manchester United. The 22-year-old winger has played 47 times for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and assisting seven.

Unfortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Welshman hasn't exactly set the topflight alight, but there must be something that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes he can still unlock.

Can a deal be done?

According to sources at The Athletic, Leeds are very much keen on getting an offer in for James if he becomes available.

That deal could be somewhere in the region of £12m - £3m less than what United spent on him last summer.

The Welshman's availability appears to be resting on the completion of the £108m transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. If Manchester United manage to complete that transaction with Dortmund, then there is a likelihood that James will become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Where would he fit in at Leeds?

Current wide-men Helder Costa and Jack Harrison have made the step up to life in the Premier League seamlessly, and with talented youngsters fighting for a chance in the first team, Dan James will have a task on his hands to make his mark.

In his time at the Red Devils, James has been utilised on both wings fairly evenly. If he is to make an impact in West Yorkshire, he will have to be effective filling in on either side.

In his career at Manchester so far, he has definitely been more useful attacking from the right hand side. From 18 appearances on the right wing, the Wales international scored two thirds of his goals and made all five of his assists.

Unfortunately for him, Helder Costa has made the right side of midfield his own at Elland Road - making a breakthrough into the team extremely challenging.