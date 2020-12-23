Everton 0-2 Manchester United: United player ratings

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reached their fourth consecutive domestic semi-final as they beat Everton in the Carabao Cup 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Below are the player ratings from Wednesday night's performance.

Defence

Dean Henderson 7/10: Terrific save to deny Gylfi Sigurdsson from a long-range free-kick in the first half. Henderson also seemed to shake off the nerves from his start at Bramall Lane last Thursday.

Axel Tuanzebe 6/10: Defensively solid and looked dangerous going forward, a comfortable performance in his first start since that woeful performance in Istanbul.

Eric Bailly 6/10: Put his body on the line when he needed and looked sharp. He also dealt with Dominic Calvert-Lewin very well physically and aerially.

Harry Maguire 6/10: Another game where he probably could have done with a rest but is one of the few defenders with the trust of his manager. Nearly cost his side the game after a loose pass in the final moments which nearly led to Calvert-Lewin in on goal. Bailly tracked back and cleared the danger. Nonetheless, a clean sheet in a quarter-final.

Alex Telles 6/10: Whipped in consistently dangerous crosses throughout the match and was defensively sound.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes 5/10: Fairly quiet night for the man who can do it all and maybe could have benefitted from a night off ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Paul Pogba 4/10: A few flicks and tricks here and there but not much promise or threat when going forward from Pogba. Ducked out of challenges and earned himself a silly yellow card.

Donny van de Beek 3/10: The Dutchman had a half chance in the first half when Pogba set him up. His effort was blocked. Created very little and passed backwards whenever he got on the ball. A poor display from a man trying to break into the first eleven.

Nemanja Matic 5/10: Released the ball out to the wing when necessary and provided cover for the back-four.

Attack

Edinson Cavani 8/10: Probably should have had a goal in the first half but was denied by the heroics of Robin Olsen. Created chances out of nothing with excellent first touches. Got the goal in the 87th minute with a superb strike, when his side needed quality, he provided it.

Mason Greenwood 5/10: Another effort that came from a Telles cross, Greenwood's glancing header in the first half struck the post. Got subbed off for Rashford.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 3/10: When he came on, he squandered chances that could have sealed the victory earlier.

Anthony Martial 6/10: Martial took his only clear-cut chance in added time to secure the win.

Luke Shaw N/A