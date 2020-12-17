Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United: Rashford at the double as United climb the table

Manchester United have made history after they became the first side to win six consecutive Premier League games away from home after going a goal behind.

United beat Sheffield United 3-2 on Thursday night and climb the table to just two points off second place.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace and Anthony Martial also got one for Man United as they came from behind yet again to secure all three points.

David McGoldrick got the Blades off to a flyer as he capitalised on a Dean Henderson error inside the opening five minutes of play. The Irish international pulled a goal back late on in the game but it was too little too late for the Blades to steal a point.

Story of the game

United and Henderson got off to a howler as the former Blades keeper dawdled and McGoldrick pounced on the loose ball to tap it home into an empty net.

John Fleck almost doubled the Blades' lead with a curling effort from outside the box, fortunately for United his effort was wide.

Rashford got United level on the 25 minute mark after a sublime ball over the top from Victor Lindelof. Rashford's touch was exquisite and banged it past Aaron Ramsdale.

Just eight minutes later, Martial put the visitors ahead. It was the French connection at it again as Paul Pogba setup Martial. Martial took the ball around Ramsdale and slotted it into the net.

At half-time United led the Blades 2-1.

Rashford got his second of the night in the 50th minute after a wonderful team goal. Rashford scored his 43rd goal under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - the most from a United player under a single manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Donny Van de Beek came on for Bruno Fernandes and had a great opportunity to pick Rashford out for the Englishman's hat-trick. Van de Beek seemed to spot Rashford but instead settled for the simple backwards pass.

The Blades did not give up as they pulled one back with less than five minutes remaining to setup an edgy finish. United conceded from yet another corner although this time they were unfortunate. Lindelof headed the ball into McGoldrick's head which rebounded past Henderson for the Irishman's second goal of the night.

Rhian Brewster almost stole a point in injury time with his superbly struck volley which required Henderson to make a good save.

Despite a rather easy ride for United in the second-half they sure made hard work of it all.

United climb as the Blades remain rock bottom

Chris Wilder's side remain nine points from safety and are still without a win in the league this season. Wilder will desperately need a win before this upcoming Christmas period if he is to have any chance of keeping his side in the top-flight. The Blades have now set an unwanted record of the lowest points tally at this stage of the season since the league was formed in the late 1800s.

As for Solskjaer, he silences his critics once more. His side climb to sixth in the table and are just two points off second place including a game in hand (which is against Burnley at home). For United they face Leeds United at Old Trafford for the first time since the third round of the FA Cup back in 2010.