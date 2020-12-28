Birmingham City vs Derby County preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line ups, ones to watch and managers thoughts.

Birmingham look to end their poor form with a win on Tuesday night, after Aitor Karanka's men haven't found a win in their last four games.

The Blues home form is something the fans will certainly not be happy about as they've only come away with eight points out of a possible 30 at St. Andrew's so far.

Derby may have had a disaster on the weekend conceding a 97th minute goal losing out to Preston 1-0, but interim boss Wayne Rooney has been enjoying some nice form in recent weeks, with them going unbeaten in their last six games before the weekend.

A win for the Rams could seem them potentially jump out of the relegation zone, depending on other results.

Team news

Zach Jeacock (ankle), Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh), Josh McEachran (groin) and Alen Halilović is out for the blues after being taken off against Nottingham Forest on the weekend.

For County, Tom Lawrence will have his fitness assessed closely after missing the last two matches with an ankle problem.

With Waghorn starting a three match-ban, Rooney is hopeful that the Welshman - and young forward Jack Stretton who missed out against Preston with a knock - could return to the squad.

Predicted lineups

Birmingham City XI:

Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Ivan Sunjic, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Scott Hogan, Jeremie Bela.

Derby County XI:

Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Buchanan, Bird, Bielik, Shinnie, Holmes, Kazim-Richards, Jozwiak.

Ones to watch

The blues number nine Scott Hogan may be misfiring so far this season, but if someone is going to find to the net it will more than likely be him. He bagged seven goals in 17 games in his loan spell last season, before signing for Birmingham this summer.

As both teams are struggling for goals it's a similar situation for Derby with their one to watch. 34 year-old Colin Kazim-Richards could be the man to settle the two sides on Tuesday evening. The forward has only found the net two times in seven games so far this season, but is still the club's joint top goalscorer.

Previous meetings

Derby have came away with four wins in the last five meetings between these two sides and a draw was the other result back in 2019.

Last season, County came away with a 3-1 victory at St. Andrew's with late goals from Morgan Whittaker and Louie Sibley to take all three points.

How to watch

The game has been selected to view on Sky Sports, where you can watch at 5:30 on Tuesday evening.

You can also watch the match by purchasing an "iFollow" match pass from either club's website.

Managers thoughts

Speaking after the Nottingham Forest loss, ahead of the Derby game, Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka stated to club media "I told the players before the game we need to start winning games to compete because the effort, the work the team is putting in, is no reflect on the table."

​​​​​​​“If we perform like we did against Preston then I have no worries whatsoever,” Rooney told RamsTV.

“I will pick our strongest team to try and get us the three points. “

