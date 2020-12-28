Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Stoke City currently sit in seventh place and are two points away from a play-off place, staging a goalless draw on Boxing Day in their last outing against Coventry City at St. Andrews.

20th placed Nottingham Forest were also left feeling frustrated on Saturday, held to a goalless draw against Birmingham City at the City Ground.

Team news

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill may rotate his team, with Josh Tymon, Thomas Ince and Sam Vokes all up for selection.

Chris Hughton could also name a rotated starting eleven, with Joe Lolley, Anthony Knockaert and Lyle Taylor all pushing for starts.

Predicted lineups

Stoke City

Bursik; Collins, Souttar, Chester, Smith, Powell, Cousins, Thompson, Ince, Vokes, Brown.

Nottingham Forest

Samba; Christie, Figueiredo, Worrall, Ribeiro, Yates, Sow, Lolley, Cafu, Knockaert, Taylor.

Ones to watch

Stoke City - Thomas Ince

Ince has been in and out of the Stoke team this season, making six appearances in total and yet to score. He is yet to have a sustained run in the starting eleven this season, but squad rotation may provide the perfect opportunity for Ince to shine and stake his claim for the promotion chasing Potters.

Nottingham Forest - Lyle Taylor

Taylor has started every game for Forest this season, scoring four goals in total. Chris Hughton's side have been flirting with relegation thus far and if his side are to steer clear of the bottom three, Taylor needs to score more goals. Tuesday's game could provide the perfect opportunity for Taylor to show his worth and highlight his attacking prowess.

Previous meetings

The previous meeting between these two sides produced drama last season, as Nottingham Forest's play-off hopes were crushed by Stoke on the final day, winning 4-1 which meant Forest finished in seventh place on goal difference.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch at 8pm on Tuesday on Sky Sports Football.

Manager quotes

Stoke City boss, Michael O'Neill was left feeling underwhelmed after Saturday's draw, he said:

“We left feeling disappointed because we didn't get all three points, but we could have been caught at the end so at least it's something.”

Nottingham Forest boss, Chris Hughton was full of praise for his opposing manager, saying:

''He (Michael O'Neill) has steadied things and got them into a good, challenging position in the league and that says he has done a good job.”