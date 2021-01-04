Key quotes: Hasenhuttl looks ahead to Liverpool challenge

Southampton have the chance to climb up to fifth in the Premier League with a win against the reigning champions, Liverpool.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will look to exploit Liverpool’s recent defensive woes, with key players due to miss the clash at St.Mary’s due to injury. During Hasenhuttl’s tenure, Southampton have failed to gain a single point against Jurgen Klopp’s side, the only team the Southampton manager has failed to gain any points from.

On the Liverpool challenge:

Liverpool still sit at the peak of the Premier League table despite falling short against Newcastle United after settling for just the point last week. Klopp’s side will look to bounce back and go back to winning ways. Hasenhuttl is aware of the quality Liverpool attain and will be conscious of the danger the front-line bring.

“There is a reason why we haven’t taken any points from them (Liverpool) whilst I have been here. They are a very strong side and for this game, we have to have very good game management.”

“We are further in our development from last year when we lost 4-0 and we know that we can’t just be good for 45 minutes but prepare for a battle for 90 minutes.”

Fraser Forster set to make first appearance of the season:

Southampton’s first-choice goalkeeper, Alex Mccarthy tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week, forcing Fraser Forster to be called into action on Monday night.

“I think Fraser is a very good alternative. He really wants to play and was waiting for his chance. He’s made a good development and against a strong opponent, to make the debut of the season is not the worst for a keeper, because you can immediately show up.”

On recent defensive success:

Saints have kept seven clean sheets thus far in the Premier League, the second-highest. Southampton earned back to back clean sheets against Fulham and West Ham following a solid display at the back.

“We know about the defending work we have to do against Liverpool, but we also have to become better on the ball with intense pressing, but even then you must still have good game management.”

Injury news:

“I think for him (Redmond) and Jannick Vestergaard this will take a little bit longer. We will have a look. It may take two or three more weeks, I don’t know, it will take a little bit longer though, I think.”