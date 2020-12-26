Key Quotes: Hasenhuttl looks towards the trip to Fulham 

Southampton will want to bounce back from their defeat last Saturday against Manchester City. With a tough set of fixtures coming up, Ralph Hasenhuttl won't underestimate the importance in getting three points this weekend and continue for their European push.

On squad rotation

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have a tough run in the Premier League coming up, with three games each week during the festive period. Southampton have suffered a few injuries due to the congested fixtures, hence the need for rotation.

“We have with Salisu and Diallo players who we signed in the summer and who should help us in exactly this situation. Now we will see how many we have to put immediately on the pitch. It is still early but at the moment it does look like this.”

Injuries

Injuries are starting to add up for Hasenhuttl’s side. Three key players could potentially miss the clash against Fulham this weekend.

“Jannick Vestergaard, Nathan Redmond and Danny Ings have not trained this week. Jannick had a few issues with his knee this week. He felt fluid in his knee. He is normally a player that definitely can get some pain without stopping playing. I’m still positive for the weekend. We must have a look.”

January Transfer window

Despite the good start to the season, Southampton are still in desperate need of more depth in a few positions. One or two acquisitions in the upcoming window could prove vital in their European charge.

“If you want to do something then we do something for the future like we did in the last window in January with Kyle Walker-Peters. I think this is the best way to handle it and everything else doesn’t make sense. The squad is okay; in every position, we have double players in there and this okay.”

Hasenhuttl has made clear that the focus is on extending key players’ contracts. Long servant, Ryan Bertrand’s contract is coming to an end at the end of this season and teammate Danny Ings’s deal runs out at the end of next season,

“At the moment we are focusing on extending contracts than bringing players in because we have done in the summer three signings and I think this must be enough for this season."