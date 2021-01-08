Post-Match Analysis: Traore Shines As Wolves Lack Target Man

An Adama Traore rocket saw Wolverhampton Wanderers progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Molineux.

A game in which Wolves will feel they should have put way out of Palace's reach, they failed to convert twelve of their thirteen shots that they had at the Palace goal.

Palace goalkeeper, Jack Butland made some crucial saves, the pick of the bunch being an impressive reflex stop following an attempt from Wolves central midfielder, Leander Dendoncker.

Fabio Silva struggles

It was always going to be a tall order for 18-year-old Fabio Silva to take over from last-seasons star man Raul Jimenez and tonight this showed.

The 18-year-old signed with the club in the summer for a £35.6 million price-tag and the pressure was instantly applied.

Jimenez has been missing from action since he had his skull fractured in a collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

Since he has been absent, Silva has been given the chance to take the reigns by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Replacing Jimenez proving difficult

Jimenez is known for his heading ability and the presence that he has in the box. His six-foot-two frame is an imposing figure in the box.

This way, the wide players were able to put a cross into the box with the knowledge that the Mexican would be in the box and capable of getting on the end of the delivery. With Silva, it is a completely different story.

Silva struggles to have the impact Jimenez does. One of the main problems the Portuguese youngster has is his physical presence.

The youngster does not intimidate opposition defenders and does not provide the aerial threat that is needed for the wingers to rely on the crosses that they would rely on if Jimenez was the front-man.

Palace's Formation Gave the Wingers a lot of Freedom.

Palace set out from the beginning with a noticeably narrow layout, while Wolves utilised Traore and Pedro Neto on the wings.

Due to the contrasting set-ups, Traore and Neto found themselves in acres of space during prolonged periods of the game.

Adama's goal came from the wings as he found himself in space on the wing, cut inside and hit a rocket into the top corner.

This was a recurring theme during the course of the match-up, as Neto and Traore would continue to threaten the Palace goal.

One of the chances resulted in a brilliant save from Butland as Adama, again found himself in space, assisting Dendoncker who forced the save from the Palace 'keeper.

The hosts threatened immensely from the wings during the course of the game and looked likely to score from every attack.