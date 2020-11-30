Premier League stars send support to Raul Jimenez
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez underwent surgery on a fractured skull suffered during a fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Mexican international is now recovering in hospital, the team announced.

Jimenez, who collided with Arsenal's David Luiz while jumping for the ball, had to be wheeled off the field with an oxygen mask on.

Multiple players from the Premier League sent their best wishes to Jimenez, including stars like Raheem Sterling, Mesut Ozil, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez. 

Following stops at Atletico de Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez found a home in Wolverhampton. Since his arrival to the Premier League in 2018, the Mexican striker can't stop scoring goals, and he even became the most expensive signing in the history of the club. 

Jimenez has played 110 games for Wolves, and has recorded 48 goals and 18 assists across all competitions. 

