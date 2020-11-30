Premier League stars send support to Raul Jimenez

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez underwent surgery on a fractured skull suffered during a fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Mexican international is now recovering in hospital, the team announced.

Jimenez, who collided with Arsenal's David Luiz while jumping for the ball, had to be wheeled off the field with an oxygen mask on.

Multiple players from the Premier League sent their best wishes to Jimenez, including stars like Raheem Sterling, Mesut Ozil, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

Good to read that. Wishing you a speedy recovery bro the game needs you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 30, 2020

Positive news 🙏🏻 my thoughts are with you Raul 🙏🏻❤️ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 30, 2020

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) November 30, 2020

❤️🙏🏾 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 30, 2020

Get well soon, Raúl Jiménez! Hope you have a speedy recovery. 🙏🏼 #ARSWOL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 29, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Raul 💪💙 — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) November 30, 2020

Important win. But most important is the health of our teammate. Stay strong, @Raul_Jimenez9. pic.twitter.com/0LUA2r1aBq — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) November 29, 2020

Following stops at Atletico de Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez found a home in Wolverhampton. Since his arrival to the Premier League in 2018, the Mexican striker can't stop scoring goals, and he even became the most expensive signing in the history of the club.

Jimenez has played 110 games for Wolves, and has recorded 48 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.